by CHRIS ROGERS
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, of Red Wing, Minn., and formerly of Winona, pled guilty to second-degree, unintentional murder last week in the killing of Winona resident Eric Allan Gaulke, 43. Emmons stabbed Gaulke in the knee on September 11, 2021, after a dispute, witnesses told Winona Police Department investigators. Gaulke reportedly did not seek medical attention for the wound until two days later, when a witness described Gaulke as “jaundiced, freezing cold and sweaty,” according to the criminal complaint in the case. He was hospitalized and later died on September 15.In a plea deal with the Winona County Attorney’s Office, Emmons agreed to a 12-year prison sentence — lower than sentencing guidelines would typically suggest — in exchange for a second charge of assault being dropped in the murder case and several other pending criminal cases being dismissed. Those include two assault cases, two drug possession cases, and charges of selling cocaine.Winona County District Court Judge Mary Leahy is set to consider Emmons’ sentencing on July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.