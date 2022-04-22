by CESAR SALAZAR
At 10:51 a.m. on April 20, Winona County Sheriff’s deputies referred Jeffery Benjamen Oliver, 34, of Wabasha, to the County Attorney’s Office on potential felony charges of introducing a controlled substance into a jail facility and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after corrections officers found half a gram of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl on his person while in custody.
According to the report, Oliver was arrested on April 19 on outstanding warrants related to the possession of controlled substances. Corrections officers allegedly found the contraband when he allegedly had asked for his cellphone after booking. The contraband allegedly fell out of the back cover of his phone in front of the officers.
