The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is running tests to identify a man’s body found in the Mississippi River half a mile south of La Crosse and which investigators believe was carried by the current from an area upriver of La Crosse.
The body was found around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Investigators believe the body was in the river for multiple years and passed through an upriver lock and dam. Law enforcement agencies throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin were notified of the discovery, a DNA test is being conducted, and Sheriff John Siegel wrote that his office is hopeful a distinctive piece of jewelry “may help identify the individual and bring closure to the family.”
