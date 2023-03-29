by CESAR SALAZAR
Minnesota enacted a new law that establishes harsher penalties for possessing and receiving catalytic converters to combat the wave of converter theft in the state. The Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention law establishes new rules and penalties for the unregistered sale and possession of catalytic converters in the state.
The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on March 16, would help to crack down on catalytic converter theft at scrap yards themselves. The new law, which is set to go into effect in August, requires scrap dealers to make a record of their purchases of converters, and on the other hand, sellers must provide identification when selling to scrap yards.
Winona has seen its fair share of catalytic converter thefts with at least 36 reported converter thefts in 2022 and 21 reports in 2021. This year thus far, Winona law enforcement agencies have received reports of at least five catalytic converter thefts, and arrested one man who was found with a stolen converter in February.
“Minnesota has seen the rate of catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in recent years, and law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have not had the tools they need to respond,” the bill’s author, Sen. John Marty (DFL-Roseville), said. “With today’s legislation, we are taking major steps to stop the thefts and disrupt the black market for reselling this stolen property. Auto theft investigators believe that these provisions will make a significant difference in preventing these crimes from occurring in the first place.”
Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) was the sole Winona-area legislator to support the catalytic converter theft bill, voting in favor of it. Sen. Steve Drazkwoski (R-Mazeppa), and Rep. Steve Jacob (R-Altura) voted against it. Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) was excused from voting on the bill. Miller is a partner in his family’s business, Miller Scrap, in Winona.
The new law states scrap dealers must make and maintain an electronic record of the sale of the catalytic converters from the parties selling the scrap for a minimum of three years. The records must include the seller’s proof of identification, information on the vehicle the seller arrived in (such as make, model, and license plate), and a sworn statement from the seller attesting to being the rightful owner of the converter, among other information. Converters would also have to be marked with the vehicle’s identification number and the date it was removed from the vehicle.
The new law also requires scrap dealers to pay an annual $50 registration fee to the commissioner of public safety. Scrap dealers would also be unable to process the catalytic converter for seven days after acquiring it. The law also adds that dealers would have to register the records to an electronic database approved by the commissioner of public safety available to a law enforcement agency.
Under the new law, a person who acquires one catalytic converter illegally would face a misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, while a person with two converters would face gross misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to one year in jail.
A person with three stolen converters could face a felony charge and a penalty of up to five years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines. The penalty would go up to 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine if a person is caught with more than 10-69 converters.
Penalties would be the steepest for individuals with over 70 ill-acquired converters, facing up to 20 years and/or $100,000 in fines. Multiple thefts over a six-month period could also be aggregated into one charge.
“I do think it’s a good thing,” Winona Police Department Deputy Police Chief Jay Rasmussen said, adding that the new law is a step in the right direction to curb catalytic converter theft by placing the responsibility on people trying to sell converters. Rasmussen believes the law puts new checks and balances in place to help deter theft in the first place.
