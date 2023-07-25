A 29-year-old Lewiston man could face decades in prison over multiple charges of abusing children via social media apps. Following an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Valentin Silva Quintana was arrested in Lake City, Minn., on July 9. The Winona County Attorney’s Office charged him with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material earlier this month and on July 21 charged him with two counts of use of a minor to produce such material and four counts of electronic solicitation of children. The new charges are filed in two separate cases involving two children, both believed to be 10 years old or younger, according to prosecutors. One child is from New York; the other’s location is not specified in the complaints. The complaints accuse Quintana of using Snapchat to allegedly solicit the children. A BCA special agent submitted search warrants to cellphone and app companies to discover Quintana’s identity.
To report a child in immediate danger of abuse, call 911. In Winona County, call 507-457-6500 to report abuse or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.