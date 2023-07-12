by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A several month-long investigation culminated in the arrest of Valentin Silva Quintana, 29, of Lewiston, on potential charges related to child sexual abuse material and revenge pornography, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Quintana without incident in Lake City, Minn., at 11 a.m. yesterday. According to investigators, through the use of subpoenas and electronic search warrants, they found user accounts belonging to Quintana and within these accounts was alleged evidence of at least four juvenile victims. Investigators said they have processed hundreds of files and have not identified any local victims, but believe some victims are from overseas in the United Kingdom area. The total number of files is presently unknown. This case is still under investigation.
