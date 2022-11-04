Prosecutors charged Charles William Quackenbush, 35, of Minnesota City, with two counts of first-degree burglary after he allegedly tried to force his way into another man’s home in Winona on November 2. The victim told police that Quackenbush had shown up unannounced at a residence on 150 block of East Eighth Street in Winona around 2:11 p.m. that day, and he allegedly tried to force his way in through a back door. According to police, Quackenbush admitted to hitting the victim and trying to get in, though prosecutors did not bring any assault charges. Quackenbush reportedly injured himself while allegedly breaking a window and was treated before being taken into custody.
Latest News
- Man charged after break-in attempt
- Local COVID update
- Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
- Health care directive info sessions
- Free career training available through Together We Train Winona
- Local man graduates USMC boot camp
- WSHS, WMS students to hold Herky Turkey Dinner Nov. 10
- Theatre du Mississippi presents ‘Machinal’ Nov. 11-13
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Daley Farm files new lawsuit
- Police blotter
- Winona School Board candidates stake out platforms
- After cuts, future of arts unclear at SMU
- Enrollment decline slows at WSU, rises at SMU
- Final roundabouts on schedule
- Stratton, Nathaniel
- Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
- Low water down south slows Winona river traffic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.