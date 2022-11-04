Prosecutors charged Charles William Quackenbush, 35, of Minnesota City, with two counts of first-degree burglary after he allegedly tried to force his way into another man’s home in Winona on November 2. The victim told police that Quackenbush had shown up unannounced at a residence on 150 block of East Eighth Street in Winona around 2:11 p.m. that day, and he allegedly tried to force his way in through a back door. According to police, Quackenbush admitted to hitting the victim and trying to get in, though prosecutors did not bring any assault charges. Quackenbush reportedly injured himself while allegedly breaking a window and was treated before being taken into custody.