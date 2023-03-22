by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office arrested a La Crescent man after a juvenile alleged that the man sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions over the span of a year.
On February 24 at 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Arthur Humfeld, 37, of La Crescent, on four charges of first-degree sexual conduct with someone with a significant relationship after deputies interviewed a juvenile. The juvenile told forensic interviewers that Humfeld allegedly raped them on multiple occasions from November 2020 to November 2021.
Humfeld was reportedly arrested at his residence in La Crescent without incident. Humfeld faces up to 30 years in prison and over $40,000 in fines for each of the four charges. Humfeld posted bail and was released subject to conditions.
