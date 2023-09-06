by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A Winona man was arrested after fleeing authorities following an alleged domestic assault and was found with more than 100 grams of cocaine on his person Tuesday morning, according to police.
On August 29, Winona police responded to a report of a physical domestic situation on the 50 block of West Sixth Street at 1:15 a.m. The reporting party explained that during a physical altercation between herself and Edward Lee Clark, 41, of Winona, Clark hit and punched her. Another man hit Clark in the back of the head with a scooter and yelled for him to get off the woman. Clark allegedly assaulted the man who came to the victim’s defense. According to the report, officers noted that the woman had a cut on the side of her face, a swollen nose, cut lips, and abrasions on the elbows; items were broken and thrown across the residence; and the second man suffered a cut on his hand.
As officers arrived on the scene, Clark was exiting the apartment and officers noted a gash on his forehead, which was treated by the Winona Area Ambulance Service. As officers told Clark he was under arrest, Clark attempted to flee but was apprehended. According to the report, officers searched Clark and found three baggies with a white powdery substance, a baggie of a whitish, rock-like substance, and a baggie containing numerous colored pills, cash, and a small scale. The white powdery substance and traces of white powder on the scale tested positive for cocaine. There was a total of 101 grams of the white powdery substance.
Clark was arrested and may face potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and harm, fleeing on foot, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
