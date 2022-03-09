by CESAR SALAZAR
Jason Taylor Kamrowski, 29, of Winona, died in a crash at Highway 61 north of Dakota last Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Dakota Fire Department, Nodine Fire Department, Pickwick Fire Department, La Crescent Fire Department, and Tri-state Ambulance responded to the crash at 8:49 a.m. on March 5. According to the report, Kamrowski was traveling southbound on Highway 61 when his vehicle crossed the center median and struck a semitruck in the northbound lane on Highway 61.
Kamrowski died on the scene. He was the only occupant in his truck. In the semitruck, the driver suffered no injuries.
