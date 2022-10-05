by CESAR SALAZAR
A vehicle struck a motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to go flying off their bike and getting critical injuries on September 24, the Winona Police Department (WPD) said. The driver was later ticketed with failure to yield.
On September 24 at 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with critical injuries involving a motorcycle at Bruski Drive and Menard Road. According to the report, the driver of the vehicle stopped at the intersection but failed to see the motorcycle and proceeded to accelerate. Police said the vehicle struck the motorcycle crossing the intersection, ejecting the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was reportedly flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn., for a severe head injury.
The WPD is working with the Minnesota State Patrol to investigate and reconstruct the accident. The driver of the vehicle, Timothy David Chiglo, 65, of Winona, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
