by CESAR SALAZAR
Following a house fire with no injuries early Thursday morning, a Winona man allegedly admitted to starting the fire to the Winona Police Department (WPD). Officers then arrested the man for drug possession.
On December 22 at 3:59 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after the Winona Fire Department (WFD) and WPD responded to a small house fire in the 200 block of St. Charles Street. According to the report, the WFD received a report of a small fire that broke out in the living room of the residence, which firefighters were able to put out. The WPD arrived on the scene and reportedly made contact with Nguyen, who was sitting outside the residence, allegedly holding a bag with a green leafy substance that was identified as marijuana. Officers allegedly located six bags of marijuana on his person totaling 392 grams, police said. Nguyen allegedly admitted to the WPD that he started the fire, police said.
The case is under investigation, and no further charges have been issued, according to the police. No injuries were reported and the damage from the fire was minimal.
