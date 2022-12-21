A 55-year-old Winona man was injured after being hit by a driver while he was crossing Pelzer Street in Winona on Wednesday, December 14.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathan Gribbons, 40, of Winona, was heading north on Highway 61 in an SUV when he stopped for a red light at Pelzer Street and made a right turn onto Pelzer Street. The 55-year-old pedestrian was crossing Pelzer Street in the crosswalk when Gribbons’ SUV allegedly hit him, according to the report.
The pedestrian was taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries. Gribbons was ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and didn’t receive a citation related to the crash, a State Patrol spokesman said.
