by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A wheelchair-bound Winona woman passed away after being struck by a train in Winona last Tuesday night. A Winona Police Department official said, at 9:47 p.m. on June 6, 42-year-old Nicole Renee Mosher and her husband crossed the first set of tracks at Bierce Street crossing near Prairie Island Road before seeing an oncoming train. The two attempted to cross the second set of tracks, but Mosher fell from her chair and was struck by the train, according to police. Mosher was transported to Winona Health before being airlifted to the Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wis. in critical condition. Mosher passed away the next day at Gundersen.
