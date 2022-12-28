by CESAR SALAZAR
Following a weeks-long investigation, the Winona Police Department (WPD) arrested two Winona men for drug charges and seized nearly 1,500 grams of drugs, which could've potentially hit the streets of Winona.
On December 20 at 10:17 a.m., law enforcement officers arrested Tyler Burbach, 28, and Joseph Frank Burbach, 63, both from Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after the WPD executed a search warrant at a residence in the 750 block of West Ninth Street. According to the report, officers made contact with the Burbachs in the residence, who cooperated and allegedly admitted to possessing some of the seized drugs. Officers reportedly located 1,442 grams of marijuana, 11.5 grams of heroin, 8 grams of a cocaine-amphetamine mixture, 3.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.65 grams of cocaine, and half a gram of a THC resin, after searching the house. The WPD said law enforcement officers had been investigating the Burbachs on potential drug possession based on tips and surveillance for several weeks. The two were arrested without incident.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team assisted the WPD with the arrests and investigations. The case is under investigation, and police said they are looking into whether the men intended to sell the drugs, which could result in additional charges.
