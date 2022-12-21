Winona County
Wednesday, December 14
• At 11:55 p.m. deputies arrested David Carroll Fish, 70, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for hitting a curb and driving over the centerline on Old Homer Road in Homer Township. According to the report, Fish allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .09 percent.
Saturday, December 17
• At 12:10 p.m. deputies received a report of a theft of $2,100 in cash from a safe in a residence in the 30000 block of County Road 19 in Rushford. The cash taken was replaced with “obvious” counterfeit money, deputies said. The case is under investigation.
Winona Police
Thursday, December 15
• At 6:30 a.m. officers received a report of a break-in to a business and apartment in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, a back door to the business appeared to be forced open, and while clearing the building, officers found the upstairs apartment had been ransacked. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, December 18
• At 7:24 a.m. officers arrested Christopher James Ozmun, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of hypodermic needles after officers responded to a male slumped over in the driver seat in the 1250 block of East Fourth Street. According to the report, Ozmun allegedly admitted the vehicle was stolen. Inside the vehicle, officers located a backpack allegedly containing numerous hypodermic needles and a small baggie with 1.6 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, police said. The case is under investigation.
• At 10:43 p.m. officers arrested Joshua Kenneth Deppe, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of obstructing the legal process and on a warrant after officers were notified of his location in the 450 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, officers attempted to make contact with Deppe, who fled into his room at his residence. Officers entered the room, and Deppe allegedly was holding a metal pipe in a fighting stance, causing an officer to tase him with a Taser gun. No injuries were reported and Deppe was taken into custody.
