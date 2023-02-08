Winona County
Monday, January 30
• At 7:09 a.m., deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on County Road 23 and Highway 14 in Stockton. According to the report, a northbound van and a westbound SUV crashed, resulting in the 36-year-old driver of the SUV being taken to the hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.
Wednesday, February 1
• At 9 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota City Fire Department with a barn fire that broke out in the 16000 block of Denzer Road in Minnesota City. No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:01 p.m. deputies arrested Leigh Elizabeth Meska, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding near the 900 block of Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Meska allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol at .11 percent.
Friday, February 3
• At 3:54 a.m. deputies received the report of a laser being pointed at an airplane from an area near county roads 24 and 37 in St. Charles. Deputies were reportedly unable to locate the source.
Saturday, February 4
• At 7:20 p.m. deputies arrested Autumn Jade Gile, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies stopped her for speeding near Pumpkin Road and Highway 14 outside of Winona. According to the report, deputies allegedly caught an odor of marijuana emanating from her vehicle, leading to a search of her vehicle. Deputies allegedly located THC wax in the vehicle and arrested Gile.
Sunday, February 5
• At 2:36 a.m. deputies arrested Kenneth Maurice Lofton, 53, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him for speeding and swerving near Watkins Road and Highway 61 in Homer Township. According to the report, Lofton allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol, and poor balance, as well as failed field sobriety tests.
Winona Police
Tuesday, January 31
• At 12:20 p.m. officers cited Marie Henrietta Kovesci, 75, of Winona, on potential charges of disregarding a red light after officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Fifth and Main streets. According to the report, Kovesci allegedly ran a red light and struck another vehicle with the right of way at the intersection. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. Kovecsi is a former Winona County Board member.
Wednesday, February 1
• At 1:29 a.m. officers arrested Taquana Darshell Wilson, 39, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and test refusal after officers stopped her for speeding near South Baker and Gilmore streets. According to the report, Wilson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Officers reportedly located a fanny pack allegedly containing approximately 2.5 grams of a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, as well as an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
• At 4:28 p.m. officers arrested Anthony Whiteside Jr., 35, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, and violating a domestic-abuse-no-contact order after officers responded to a fight in the 250 block of Franklin Street. According to the report, Whiteside allegedly argued with and pinned a woman against a refrigerator, leading to a 16-year-old boy attempting to fight Whiteside off the woman. Whiteside then allegedly then picked the teen up, slammed him on the floor twice, and punched the teen multiple times. The teen reportedly received some minor scrapes to his face, and Whiteside reportedly sustained a bleeding head injury. Officers arrested Whiteside, but he resisted getting into the squad car by becoming dead weight, thrashing, and kicking, police said.
Friday, February 3
• At 3:40 p.m. officers cited a 14-year-old boy on potential charges of disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault after officers received a report of an altercation at Winona Middle School. According to the report, the 14-year-old teen allegedly punched a 13-year-old boy in the face, causing a black eye.
• At 11:18 p.m. officers arrested Cody James Allen, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers received a report of an intoxicated individual driving away from Winona Health. According to the report, officers matched Allen’s license plate with the reported vehicle’s plate and located Allen arriving at his residence in the 850 block of Cottonwood Drive. Allen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .28 percent.
Saturday, February 4
• At 12:50 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from the 1050 block of Marianne Street. According to the report, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing the driver-side mirror to be broken off.
