Winona County
Thursday, December 22
• At 11:51 p.m. deputies arrested Carter Stephen Briggs, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing harm, domestic assault causing fear, and fifth-degree assault after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 27000 block of County Road 9, south of Winona. According to the report, Briggs allegedly bit a victim during the evening. The victim reportedly had a red mark on their cheek and a bleeding cut on their hand. No medical attention was needed and the case is under investigation.
Friday, December 23
• At 2:18 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a three-vehicle accident on Highway 14 outside of Utica. According to the report, a pickup truck and an SUV were traveling westbound on Highway 14 when the pickup truck collided with an eastbound passenger car, which in turn struck the rear of the SUV. The two occupants of the SUV and the driver of the SUV were reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the passenger car did not suffer any injuries.
Winona Police
Thursday, December 22
• At 1:24 a.m. officers arrested Eric Mark Grzybowski, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers received a report of a running vehicle in the 350 block of Lincoln Street, in which Grzybowski was found sleeping inside. According to the report, Grzybowski allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests and admitted to drinking. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .19 percent.
Friday, December 23
• At 1:16 a.m. officers referred Javier Perez Barrientos, 34, of Winona, to the county attorney on potential charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer and careless driving after officers pursued Barrientos' vehicle near the Highway 43 bridge. According to the report, officers reported seeing Barrientos’ vehicle hit a guardrail and attempted to pull him over, but Barrientos allegedly fled. Officers had to call off the pursuit due to icy road conditions but later found the vehicle empty and parked on the side of the road. Officers waited for the driver of the vehicle to return, and when he did, Barrientos allegedly appeared intoxicated and denied having driven the vehicle during the time of the pursuit. After an investigation, officers decided to refer Barrientos for fleeing in a motor vehicle and careless driving.
• At 3:08 p.m. officers cited Alex Boyd, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of shoplifting at Walmart. According to the report, Boyd allegedly scanned a cheap item to pay $14 for $319 in merchandise.
• At 9:30 p.m. officers arrested Anthony Whiteside Jr., 35, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Hamilton Street. According to the report, Whiteside allegedly threw, punched, and kicked a woman in the face and body, leaving red marks. Whiteside allegedly punched the victim as he was leaving the residence. Officers located Whiteside at another residence, where he denied the incident as well as knowing the victim, according to police. When officers made Whiteside aware that he was under arrest, he allegedly tried to flee on foot but slipped on the icy pavement. Whiteside allegedly continued to resist arrest, but officers were able to take him into custody. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, December 24
• At 12:04 a.m. officers referred Derrik Deshawn Carpenter, 27, of Winona, to the county attorney on potential charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation after officers pulled him for an improper turn and dark window tint near Fifth and Zumbro streets. According to the report, Carpenter allegedly had a baggie with a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for THC weighing 12.6 grams when he opened his car door. Officer allegedly located another baggie with trace amounts of a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a digital scale on Carpenter’s person. Due to the holidays, Carpenter was only referred for the charges and not arrested, police said.
• At 12:56 a.m. officers arrested Sierra Louise Waite, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of underage drinking and driving after officers pulled her over for driving without any headlights near Fourth and Johnson streets. According to the report, Waite allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .07 percent.
Minnesota State
Tuesday, December 20
• At 10:57 a.m. troopers arrested Livia Alexis Brochman, 25, of Maplewood, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after troopers responded to a vehicle in a ditch near Highway 14 and 54th Avenue in Goodview. According to the report, Brochman allegedly had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech, as well as difficulty spelling her name, and was unable to do field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .31 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.