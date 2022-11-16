Winona County
Thursday, November 10
• At 11:05 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident near Highway 14 and County Road 120 in Warren Township. According to the report, a passenger car attempted to pass a semi but lost control when it tried to return to the lane, running off the road. The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Friday, November 11
• At 9:58 p.m. deputies responded to a barn fire in the 30000 block of Four Farms Road in Dakota. The case is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Saturday, November 12
• At 5:43 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident at Highway 14 and County Road 33 in Utica Township. According to the report, a westbound SUV went off the icy road and rolled into a ditch. The 43-year-old driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Sunday, November 13
• At 11:44 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with an accident involving three vehicles on Highway 14 in St. Charles Township. According to the report, the first truck stopped in the lane of traffic to make a left turn with a second truck right behind it. A third truck reportedly then collided with the second truck, which in turn made contact with the first truck. Two juveniles involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and none of the three drivers were hurt.
Winona Police
Monday, November 7
• At 11:20 a.m. officers arrested a 14-year-old juvenile on potential charges of domestic assault after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 550 block of East Third Street. According to the report, the juvenile allegedly punched an adult in the nose. The case is under investigation, and the adult did not seek medical attention.
Tuesday, November 8
• At 10:22 a.m. officers cited a juvenile for potential charges of fifth-degree assault after officers received a report of a staff member being hit at Winona Middle School. According to the report, the juvenile allegedly hit the victim in the face. The case is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Thursday, November 10
• At 3:12 p.m. officers cited Tanner John Luby, 31, of Winona, for potential charges of illegal, unsafe trailer equipment after an officer observed a trailer allegedly detach from Luby’s vehicle and crash into a sign on Fifth and Pelzer streets. According to the report, when officers stopped him, they noted the trailer had a handmade, illegal hitch that didn’t have any safety chains.
Friday, November 11
• At 1:54 p.m. officers received a fraud complaint from the 1400 block of McNally Drive. According to the report, the victim said they were scammed by an alleged Amazon representative who was asking for payment for a steel rack, which was to be paid with $700 in gift cards. The scammer also reportedly asked for the personal information of the reporting party. When the reporting party presented the gift card payment to the scammer, the scammer asked for more. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, November 12
• At 1:20 p.m. officers cited Joshua Kenneth Dette, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of disorderly conduct after responding to an adult male causing a scene at Winona Health. According to the report, Dette allegedly was screaming, swearing, and saying the police installed a microchip in his head. Dette submitted to a chemical test, which allegedly indicated the presence of methamphetamine in his system.
• At 10:17 p.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle theft in the 650 block of East Sarnia Street. According to the report, a family reported hearing a commotion in their driveway and saw their vehicle being driven along the side of their neighbor’s house. The reporting party said that the vehicle was stored inside their unlocked garage. When confronted, the suspect fled the scene, leaving behind their ID in the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, November 13
• At 12:22 a.m. officers arrested Aaron Michael Gerth, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault and violation of an order for protection after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East 12th Street. According to the report, Gerth allegedly was destroying household items at the residence and hit a victim in the face several times with a closed fist while swearing at them. The victim reportedly had a swollen mouth.
