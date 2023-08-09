Winona County
Thursday, August 3
• At 8:54 p.m. deputies assisted Goodview police on a chase that resulted in the arrest of Barry Gerald Will, 31, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and traffic collision failure to stop at Highway 248 and State Street. According to the report, on Highway 61 a Goodview police officer saw a black truck that appeared to lack a rear license plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the truck did not stop. The officer approached 100 miles per hour but was still not catching up to the truck. The pursuit continued until the truck stopped in the turn lane for State Street. While on route to assist, deputies observed a motorcycle in the median with an injured driver. The motorcyclist said the black truck ran him off the road. Will claimed the motorcyclist attempted to run him off the road instead, stating the motorcyclist attempted to speak to him while driving but as he got closer to listen he allegedly “clipped him,” according to the report.
Saturday, August 5
• At 2:02 a.m. deputies arrested Caroline Marie Adams, 28, of Winona, of potential charges of driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation at Highway 14 and County Road 25 in Lewiston. According to the report, deputies stopped Adams for speeding and noted Adams had an odor of alcohol, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test measured Adams’ blood-alcohol content at .09%.
• At 6:10 p.m. deputies arrested Thomas Alvin Mueller, 66, of Utica, on potential charges of second-degree driving while intoxicated, second-degree test refusal, and driving after cancellation at Summit Drive and County Road 115. St. Charles police, fire, and ambulance responded to the incident first. According to the report, upon deputies’ arrival, Mueller was on the ground in the ditch beside his vehicle, which had significant front end damage. Deputies said Mueller smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot watery eyes. According to the report, fresh tire tracks indicated to deputies that while Mueller drove east, he caught the shoulder and over corrected toward the south shoulder, veered toward the north ditch, then over corrected into the south ditch. Mueller was transported to the St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., and was allegedly uncooperative. According to the report, deputies acquired a search warrant, but Mueller refused to provide a urine or blood sample.
Sunday, August 6
• At 1:45 p.m. deputies responded to the report of a burglary at the 33,000 block of Highway 76 near Money Creek. According to the report, an individual broke into the reporting party’s cabin, which the owner hadn’t visited since early June. Reported missing is a $500 portable generator, $300 wall heater, and two LP tanks valued at $175 and $45.
Winona Police
Tuesday, August 1
• At 1:30 a.m. police arrested Jonathan Patrick Catlin, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, obstructing a legal process, and for an outstanding arrest warrant at Sixth and Laird streets. According to the report, officers stopped Catlin for allegedly weaving in between traffic lanes on Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue. Police officials said Catlin had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. Catlin allegedly resisted arrest, failing to put his arms behind his back and instead curling them into his chest, according to the report. Officers warned Catlin that if he didn’t comply he would be tased. Catlin allegedly continued resisting and an officer performed a drive stun, a lesser level of force than shooting the taser probes, police said. Catlin reportedly attempted to flee but was escorted to the ground, according to police. Catlin was tased two more times before he complied. A breath test measured Catlin’s blood-alcohol content at .08%. There were also three intoxicated female passengers, two of which were cited for minor consumption, according to the report.
Wednesday, August 2
• At 12:37 p.m. police responded to a report of a theft at the 250 block of Lafayette Street. According to the report, a pair of sunglasses, reading glasses, and set of TaylorMade and Titleist golf clubs and bag valued at $1,200 were taken from the reporting party’s unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours.
Thursday, August 3
• At 12:46 a.m. police arrested Heather Lynn Meinke, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance at Third and Huff streets. According to the report, officers observed a vehicle parked partially blocking a driveway with the engine running and lights on near the intersection with the driver, Meinke, allegedly slumped over. Meinke had bloodshot watery eyes, appeared confused, failed field sobriety tests, and admitted to using marijuana, according to police. According to the report, Meinke said a syringe in the vehicle allegedly containing methamphetamine belonged to a friend. Two syringes from the vehicle were reportedly collected, one from near the center console and another from inside a McDonald’s bag that Meinke said was her bag. Police identified the liquid in one needle as testing positive for meth. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 1:04 a.m. police arrested James Edwin Gordy Jr., 29, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and violation of his predatory offender registration requirements at Front and Laird streets near the Winona Marina. According to the report, while conducting extra checks in the area due to recent thefts, officers stopped Gordy as he pushed his bike through a gap in the fence to the marina for suspicious activity and a lack of a fixed light on the bike. Officers arrested Gordy after learning of a felony level warrant out for his arrest. While in custody at the jail, officers allegedly found a pipe with a white powdery residue and a clear baggie with a white rock-like substance within Gordy’s property. The total weight of the substance amounted to 1.78 grams, and it field tested positive for methamphetamine. Police also noted that Gordy had not been reporting pertinent information regarding his status with his registration requirements.
• At 5:44 p.m. police responded to a report of the theft of an orange BMX bicycle from a residence at the 950 block of East Sanborn Street. According to the report, the bike, valued at $200-250, was taken from the reporting party’s backyard.
Friday, August 4
• At 5:57 a.m. police responded to a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle at the 250 block of Lafayette Street. According to the report, numerous baseball hats, a couple pairs of sunglasses, and a billfold with an estimated total value of $450 went missing overnight.
Saturday, August 5
• At 8:36 p.m. police arrested Andrew Gregg Gerhardt, 36, of Byron, Minn., on potential driving while intoxicated charges at Pelzer Street and Theurer Boulevard. According to the report, officers stopped Gerhardt for speeding on Prairie Island Road and noted Gerhardt had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, was unsteady on his feet and failed field sobriety tests, as well as admitted to drinking. A breath test measured Gerhardt’s blood-alcohol content at .14%.
