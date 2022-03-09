Winona County
February 28
• At 11:02 a.m. deputies received a fraud complaint from a resident southeast of Ridgeway who reported paying $900 for a chainsaw on Facebook and never receiving the chainsaw. The incident is under investigation.
March 1
• At 4:33 p.m. deputies arrested Jose Luis Tellez-Navarro, 29, of Altura, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report of someone passed out in a car in downtown Altura. A preliminary breath test measured Tellez-Navarro’s blood alcohol content at .14, according to deputies.
• At 4:01 p.m. deputies received a report of roof shingles stolen from a gas station in Nodine.
March 2
• At 8 p.m. deputies arrested Thomas Lee Nyberg, 64, of Winona, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver at a business on the 1600 block of West Service Drive. According to the report, Nyberg showed signs of intoxication and a breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
March 4
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Taylor James Ties, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping him for expired registration at Huff and Fifth streets. According to the report, Ties smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and failed a sobriety test. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Winona Police
February 28
• At 3:30 p.m. officers arrested Miranda Lynn Pagel, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers allegedly found a crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on her person while arresting Pagel on a warrant on the 850 block of Mankato Avenue.
March 1
• At 8:28 a.m. officers responded to a report of a wallet with $380 in cash and 12 prescription oxycodone pills stolen from a vehicle parked on the 1050 block of Gale Street.
• At 8:40 a.m. officers assisted the Winona Fire Department in responding to a vehicle fire at Fourth and Walnut streets. No one was injured.
• At 2:25 p.m. officers responded to a complaint of a mailbox tampered with and a package opened on the 2300 block of Goodview Road.
• At 10:10 p.m. officers received a lost-and-found black Samsung phone found on the 550 block of West Fourth Street.
March 2
• At 8:20 a.m. officers cited Devonta Lenell Perry, 28, of Winona for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle after stopping him for speeding at Second Street and Riverview Drive. Officers reportedly noticed the odor of marijuana and upon searching the vehicle found a bag with a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana, according to police.
• At 10:37 a.m. officers received a fraud complaint from a business owner on the 550 block of Huff Street who reported an employee stealing over $60,000 in company funds over an extended period of time. The incident is under investigation.
• At 1 p.m. officers received a report of an adult female in her 30s or 40s using a counterfeit $100 bill being used at a business on the 950 block of Highway 61 sometime the day before.
• At 9:10 p.m. officers cited Leighton Lyle Leroy Munger, 58, of Winona, with domestic assault causing fear after he allegedly made a threatening statement to another man at a residence on the 150 block of East Third Street. During an argument, Munger allegedly told the other man, “Don’t you turn your back on me,” while holding a knife, according to witness statements and police. The alleged victim reportedly punched Munger, possibly breaking his jaw. Munger was transported to a hospital. The alleged victim wasn’t cited. A witness told police the victim was trying to walk away from the confrontation, according to the report.
March 3
• At 5:04 p.m. officers received a report that a shift manager at a local restaurant on the 1600 block of Service Drive allegedly took over $250 from the business.
March 4
• At 7:56 p.m. officers cited Donald Edward Norberg, 41, of La Crosse, Wis., and Amanda Jane Colyer, 40, of Onalaska, Wis., for theft after they allegedly took multiple power tool batteries and candy from Fleet Farm. The pair allegedly walked out of the store with the items, drove from the scene, and were caught by officers. They allegedly confessed to taking the items, and the items were returned.
