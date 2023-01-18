Winona County
Tuesday, January 10
• At 10:30 a.m. deputies arrested Justine Nicole Gahnz, 35, Robert Dwayne Coey, 37, Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, all from Lewiston, and Aaron Patrick Devorak, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 23000 block of Highway 14 in Lewiston. According to the report, various drug paraphernalia were found in the residence where the individuals were found, and the paraphernalia allegedly had residue that tested positive for trace amounts of methamphetamine. Deputies said they also located 41 grams of an unknown brown substance that was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further testing. The case is part of an ongoing investigation into narcotic-related activities at the residence, deputies said.
Thursday, January 12
• At 9 a.m. officers arrested Dominic Joseph Stanley, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, deputies were helping conduct a search at Stanley's residence who was on probation and allegedly located 8 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine alongside some prescription medication not prescribed to him in the residence.
• At 10:03 p.m. deputies arrested Cameron Richard Hanson, 31, of Rushford, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a report of a passed-out driver and pulled him over near East Belleview Apartments in Winona. According to the report, Hanson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Monday, January 9
• At 6:53 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $140 cordless DeWalt circular saw in the 250 block of East Third Street. According to the report, the saw was taken from a job site in that area on January 5. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, January 10
• At 11:47 a.m. officers received a report of an assault. According to the report, a man was allegedly punched multiple times in the face by a couple of women while he was walking following an altercation at a Third Street bar. Another woman with him was also shoved, but no injuries were reported, police said. The case is under investigation.
• At 2:30 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from near 10th and Main streets. According to the report, a parked vehicle was side-swiped by an unknown vehicle that did not stop.
• At 2:57 p.m. officers arrested Jake Daniel Anderson, 30, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft from Target. According to the report, Anderson had taken merchandise totaling $650, including two FitBits, a doorbell, and a PlayStation gaming device, on two separate occasions that day.
Friday, January 13
• At 3:30 a.m. officers arrested Terrel Desean Watkins, 34, of Winona, on potential charges of vehicle theft after officers received a report of a passenger car being taken from a residence at the 550 block of Cottonwood Drive. According to the report, the owner of the vehicle told officers his vehicle was taken by an unknown party. The vehicle was located by a relative of the owner about a mile and a half away, with the relative telling the police that their boyfriend, Watkins, had taken the car with a spare key, police said. Watkins allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle without permission and was reportedly arrested without incident.
