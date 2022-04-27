Winona County
April 20
• At 4:04 p.m. deputies assisted the Nodine, Dakota, and Pickwick fire departments with a shed fire on the 2800 block of Summit Drive. According to the report, a tractor was lost in the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
April 21
• At 5:50 a.m. deputies arrested Nickolas James Myers, 43, of Stockton, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers received a report of a driver passed out behind the wheel in the 8600 block of West Main Street in Stockton. According to the report, when officers made contact with Myers, he allegedly appeared intoxicated. Charges are pending test results.
April 22
• At 3:00 p.m. arrested Joseph James Barnett, 56, of Green Terrace, on potential charges of violating a domestic abuse, no-contact order after deputies responded to a caller at Green Terrace Mobile Home Park. According to the report, Barnett allegedly left a voicemail message to a person prohibited to him.
• At 10:24 p.m. deputies arrested Monique Latrice Amonoo, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, driving after revocation, and giving a false identity to a peace officer after deputies stopped her for driving with no headlights near Highway 61 and Vila Street. According to the report, Amonoo reportedly appeared intoxicated when stopped and allegedly gave a false name and date of birth to the deputies. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .23.
April 23
• At 3:53 a.m. deputies arrested Jakob Wayne Parker, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies stopped him for speeding and failing to stay in his lane near the Winona YMCA. According to the report, Parker reportedly appeared intoxicated when stopped and allegedly had Adderall pills not prescribed to him and a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana in his vehicle. Charges are pending blood test results.
April 24
• At 12:11 a.m. deputies arrested Amber Mae Cumming, 42, of Lake Geneva, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test after deputies stopped her for speeding on Highway 61. According to the report, Cumming allegedly appeared intoxicated when stopped and reportedly refused to submit to a chemical test.
• At 3:25 a.m. deputies arrested Agwa Oshan Obang, 22, of Austin, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies pulled him over for stopping past an intersection and missing three green lights on Highway 61. According to the report, Obang appeared intoxicated when deputies made contact with him and a breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
• At 7:21 p.m. deputies referred Hunter Matthew Mccutchen, 26, of Rochester, Minn., to the County District Attorney on potential charges of obstructing the legal process after he resisted getting into a transport at the Winona County Jail. According to the report, Mccutchen allegedly caused a minor injury to a detention deputy while he was being put into a vehicle.
Winona Police
April 19
• At 3:19 p.m. officers cited Avion Bernard Hunter, 24, of Winona, and Sophia Marie Barnard, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report Hunter and Barnard allegedly attempted to steal a $259 impact wrench from Fleet Farm.
April 20
• At 3:57 a.m. officers arrested Paulo Isaac Guimaraes, 23, of Sackets Harbor, N.Y., on potential charges of driving under the influence, driving after suspension, and no proof of insurance after officers responded to an accident near 11th and Main streets. According to the report, Guimaraes allegedly struck three parked vehicles and was allegedly visibly intoxicated when officers located him in his vehicle. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .17 percent. No injuries were reported.
• At 9:38 a.m. officers received a report of catalytic convertor theft and attempted theft from two Winona State University vehicles located in a parking lot near Sarnia and Main streets. No specific time frame was given as to when the theft occurred, but WSU security believes it to have been recently.
• At 2:00 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property and assisted the Winona Fire Department on the 600 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, a semi-truck hit low hanging wires. No injuries were reported.
• At 3:43 p.m. officers received a report from a caller of missing two black chickens and one red chicken on the 400 block of Wilson Street.
• At 5:53 p.m. officers arrested Craig Ray Hanville, 48, of Winona, on an active warrant and new potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft from Fleet Farm. According to the report, Hanville allegedly attempted to steal four Kershaw knives.
April 21
• At 9:08 a.m. officers arrested a juvenile at Winona Middle School on potential charges of making threats of violence after officers received a report of said juvenile claiming to have a gun and threatening people. According to the report, officers did not locate any weapons on the juvenile or at the school.
• At 9:55 a.m. officers cited Paul Anthony Clark, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of violating a no-contact order after officers received a report of Clark allegedly calling a prohibited party by telephone on April 5 and 6.
April 22
• At 2:10 a.m. officers arrested Marsean Antonio Shines, 35, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call after officers responded to a disturbance call on the 1050 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, Shines allegedly punched another person multiple times at a residence on West Seventh Street.
• At 7:32 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a $300 gray and black KHB road bicycle from the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
• At 9:20 a.m. officers cited Paul Anthony Clark, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of violating a no-contact order after officers received a report of Clark allegedly calling a prohibited party by telephone on April 9 and 10.
• At 12:52 p.m. officers received a report of theft of a $150 white A&W bicycle with a silver basket from the 100 block of East Third sometime during the afternoon of April 21.
• At 4:56 p.m. officers received a report of a gas drive-off from the BP gas station on Mankato Avenue. According to the report, a small gray four-door sports car drove off with $59 in stolen fuel.
• At 11:31 p.m. officers arrested Jose Carmen Ruiz, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for taking a wide right turn, nearly into on-coming traffic near Fifth and Wilson streets. According to the report, Ruiz reportedly appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .22 percent.
April 23
• At 1:35 a.m. officers arrested Nathan Marcelo Solis, 21, of Hunter Town, Ind., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for failing to stop at a stop sign. According to the report, Solis appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
• At 1:55 a.m officers arrested Andrew Daniel Knifeville, 19, of Austin, Minn., and Alexander Emanuel Golliet, 19, of Eden, Minn., on potential charges of underage driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Fifth and Washington streets. According to the report, officers located the teens who reportedly appeared intoxicated in a running vehicle and allegedly found a substance that tested positive for THC wax.
• At 7:16 p.m. officers arrested Lee Joseph Krett, 63, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and driving after cancellation after officers stopped him for failing to indicate a turn near Sixth and Hamilton streets. According to the report, Krett allegedly admitted to not having a driver’s license and officers reportedly noticed he appeared intoxicated. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
April 25
• At 12:38 a.m officers arrested Patrick John Joswick, 61, of Winona, on potential charges of violating a restraining order after officers received a call of Joswick allegedly contacting a protected party on Terry Lane.
