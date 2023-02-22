Winona County
Wednesday, February 15
• At 3:29 p.m. deputies received a report of a burglary from Horseshoe Road in Rollingstone. The reporting party told deputies that $80,000 dollars in cash from a safe, two handguns, and five jewelry pieces were taken from the residence sometime between 7:15 a.m. and the time of the report. Deputies did not find any signs of forced entry into the house and the case is under investigation.
• At 5:56 p.m. deputies arrested Belzazar Adelfo Naranjo Leon, 36, of St. Charles, on potential charges of obstructing the legal process and failure to stop at a stop sign after a deputy observed and stop him for driving through a stop sign near St Charles Avenue and 11th streets in St. Charles. According to the report, Leon, who had a language barrier with English, got out of his vehicle when he was pulled over. Leon allegedly refused to follow the deputy’s orders — including orders in Spanish — to place his hands on the vehicle, physically resisted the deputy trying to move him, and tried pulling away, the sheriff’s office said. Two St. Charles Police officers arrived at the scene, and the three officers subdued him to the ground, where he allegedly continued to resist arrest by curling both his arms under his body before he was finally handcuffed, according to the report.
Friday, February 17
• At 8:03 p.m. deputies arrested Brandon Steven Reutzel, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies checked on his vehicle, which was pulled over on the side of the road on County Road 15 near Highway 61 in Homer. According to the report, Reutzel allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 11:42 p.m. deputies arrested Christopher Rodeny Plantz, 29, of Onalaska, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies noticed him passed out in his vehicle on the side of the road on County Road 12 near Highway 76 outside of Ridgeway. According to the report, Plantz allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, February 13
• At 1:49 a.m. officers received a report of theft from the 300 block of East Third Street. According to the report, a parked, unlocked vehicle was rummaged through sometime overnight and a $150 pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were taken.
• At 2:23 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run at the parking lot of Walmart. According to the report, a parked vehicle was struck in the front-right bumper area between 1:45 p.m. and the time of the report by an unknown party. The case is under investigation.
• At 3:34 p.m. officers received a report of theft from a parked vehicle in the 550 block of East Third Street. According to the report, a $200 work vest and some change were taken from the parked vehicle during the overnight hours.
Tuesday, February 14
• At 6:19 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run in the 1850 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, a parked SUV was side-swiped and damaged by an unknown white vehicle about 15 minutes prior to the crime being reported.
Thursday, February 16
• At 1:19 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from the 500 block of West Forest Street. According to the report, a grey, pickup truck made a turn into an alleyway and struck the front-left bumper of a parked sedan, causing some moderate damage. The case is under investigation.
• At 3:58 p.m. officers arrested Lionel Isaac Silvera-Zaldo, 34, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of gross misdemeanor theft and violation of an order for protection after officers received a report of the man pushing a cart out of Walmart with unpaid merchandise. According to the report, Silvera-Zaldo allegedly stole almost $600 in electronics, sporting goods, apparel, and other miscellaneous items before taking off in an SUV. Officers pulled over the vehicle and confirmed a passenger, identified as Silvera-Zaldo, had allegedly taken the items. Officers reportedly then learned that another person in the vehicle had an active order for protection against Silvera-Zaldo. Silvera-Zaldo was arrested without incident.
Friday, February 17
• At 10:29 a.m. officers received a report of theft from a business at the 100 block of Galewski Drive, at the Winona Municipal Airport. According to the report, a $1,500 helicopter rotor blade was taken from outside a garage sometime over the winter.
• At 12:08 p.m. officers responded to the report of a dog bite in the 450 block of Kansas Street. The reporting party told officers he was walking when a black dog ran out of a residence, jumped on him, and allegedly bit his hand, leaving a small puncture. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:53 p.m. officers arrested Jason Ronald Hoff, 40, of Royal Front, Va., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for a brake light being out near Fourth and Grand streets. According to the report, Hoff allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
Sunday, February 19
• At 4:31 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a wallet at Walmart. According to the report, a woman alleges her wallet was taken out of her purse that was in a cart while she was shopping. The case is under investigation.
• At 5:21 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen $900 white Trek mountain bike from the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, the bike’s lock was cut and the bike was taken sometime during the week. The case is under investigation.
Monday, February 20
• At 11:53 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a yellow beach cruiser bike from the 100 block of Second Street. According to the report, the bike has been locked and was possibly taken on February 16. The case is under investigation.
