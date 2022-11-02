Winona County
Wednesday, October 26
• At 1:36 a.m. deputies arrested Matthew John Gilmore, 38, of Minnesota City, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a report of a hit and run and stopped the reported vehicle near Fifth and Olmsted streets in Winona. According to the report, Gilmore allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, was very talkative, and had exaggerated movements as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
• At 9 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in Utica Township. According to the report, an SUV and a station wagon were traveling westbound when the SUV collided with a guardrail and came to a stop in the lane of traffic, causing the station wagon to collide with the SUV. The 66-year-old driver of the SUV was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Thursday, October 27
• At 7:54 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 in New Hartford township. According to the report, a westbound SUV struck a deer on the road, causing the vehicle to collide with a semi headed in the same direction. The 40-year-old driver of the SUV was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 4:14 p.m. deputies received a report of a logging accident near the 23000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road in Winona. According to the report, the injured party was cutting a tree when the tree fell on him. The injured party reportedly was bleeding from the mouth and head and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Saturday, October 29
• At 2:48 p.m. deputies arrested Jeffrey Tyler Hart, 32, of Stillwater, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a driving complaint and stopped him for driving all over the road on Highway 74 near Whitewater State Park, outside of Elba. According to the report, Hart allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .21 percent.
Sunday, October 30
• At 3:29 a.m. deputies arrested Luis Enrique Sanchez Martinez, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for failure to indicate a turn on Highway 14 and Goodview Road in Winona. According to the report, Martinez allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
• At 3:50 a.m. deputies arrested Winona Ann Sullivan, 24, of Lake in the Hills, Ill., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident near Woodland Hills Drive and Highway 61 in Homer. According to the report, Sullivan struck a deer on the road, causing her vehicle to go off-road and roll over. Deputies suspected Sullivan was under the influence of alcohol as she allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. Sullivan reportedly had minor injuries to her knee but declined to go to the hospital. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Monday, October 24
• At 9:15 a.m. officers received a report of theft of a $442 laser level from Menards. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:25 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius parked in the parking lot of Walmart. The theft is thought to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. the day before. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, October 25
• At 3:25 a.m. officers arrested Marcel Antonio Myles, 30, of Fond Du Lac, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for an unreadable license plate and registration near the 400 block of East Fifth. According to the report, Myles allegedly stepped out of the vehicle, attempted to walk away, and was uncooperative during his arrest. Officers said Myles allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol. Charges are pending test results.
• At 12:31 p.m. officers received the report of the theft of an $800 Teske 5-feet-by-8-feet utility trailer from the 400 block of West Sixth Street. The trailer had been parked between Sunday and Monday in front of the residence. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, October 26
• At 3:51 a.m. officers received a report of domestic assault from the 400 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, the victim said the suspect had pulled their hair and squeezed their neck on a couch before threatening to kill the victim. The suspect allegedly held the victim down and the couch and the victim managed to escape the grasp. The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim’s arm and bit the victim, alerting other residents in the house to the situation. The suspect was reportedly chased out of the residence but shot at the victim with an airsoft gun as he was leaving. The case is under investigation.
• At 11:13 a.m. officers received a report of an assault near the 400 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, a man struck the victim with a broken rake handle and received minor cuts to his hand. Officers made contact with the suspect, who denied the assault. The case is under investigation.
• At 4:28 p.m. officers cited Bruce Alan DeFries, 64, of Winona, on potential charges of hit and run after officers received a report of DeFries striking a parked car at a parking lot of a business on the 1700 block of Service Drive.
• At 5:42 p.m. officers arrested Cody James Schomers, 32, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of felony theft after officers received a report of Schomers pushing a cart out of the store with $1,200 worth of merchandise, including some electronics.
Thursday, October 27
• At 1:03 p.m. officers arrested Terrell Desean Watkins, 33, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and theft after officers received a report of shoplifting from Fleet Farm. According to the report, Watkins allegedly stole some winter items, which were unable to be located. Officers searched his person for the stolen goods and reportedly located a baggie with 5 grams of marijuana and a trace amount of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Friday, October 28
• At 7:52 a.m. officers arrested Denero Sheldon Bradford, 36, of Winona, on potential charges of disorderly conduct after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1750 block of Kramer Drive. According to the report, Bradford and the victim were arguing when he began making threats to beat the victim up and calling them derogatory names.
Saturday, October 29
• At 4:45 p.m. officers arrested Tina Marie Hagen, 60, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after officers received a report that Hagen struck a victim in the eye in the 300 block of East Ninth. According to the report, the victim had a red, watery eye from where Hagen had struck them and was unable to call the police due to Hagen hiding the victim’s phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.