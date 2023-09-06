Winona Police
Monday, August 28
• At 4:28 p.m. police responded to a report of a bike theft from a residence at the 1750 block of Kraemer Drive. According to the report, two children’s BMX bicycles valued at under $100 each went missing from the reporting party’s front yard the prior evening.
• At 8:46 p.m. police responded to a report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle at the 250 block of Lafayette Street. Reportedly, Magic: the Gathering cards went missing from the vehicle sometime in the previous 24 hours.
Tuesday, August 29
• At 6:36 p.m. police responded to a report of a lost wallet at the 750 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, the reporting party lost the wallet near Sixth Street while filling up with gas and since then had fraudulent charges attempted on the cards totaling $850. This investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday, August 30
• At 12:27 p.m. police responded to a report of a burglary in the 850 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, after leaving an apartment — which he was moving out of — with the door closed and locked, the reporting party received a call a couple hours later that the door was found open. When the reporting party returned he found a drill, mini fridge, and security camera missing.
Thursday, August 31
• At 12:35 a.m. police arrested Mary Eileen Sibrowski, 38, of Rochester, Minn., on potential driving while intoxicated charges after stopping her for weaving and failure to yield at 10th and High Forest streets. According to the report, Sibrowski had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, admitted to drinking, and failed a preliminary breath test. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 5:40 p.m. police responded to a hit and run report at the Highway 61 and Highway 43 roundabout. According to the report, while in the roundabout, a red sedan allegedly veered into the reporting party’s lane and struck the driver’s side of his vehicle, causing dents and damage. The reporting party pulled out of the roundabout and pulled over, but the red Sedan drove off, according to the report. This investigation is ongoing.
• At 5:43 p.m. police arrested Keith Roy Schroeder, 35, of Winona, for alleged habitual abuse of a toxic substance in the Walmart bathroom. According to the report, police were first called to Walmart at 5:08 p.m. and observed Schroeder huffing an air duster can in a bathroom stall to induce intoxication. He was cleared by the Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) and was cited for huffing, according to the report. Police were called back again at 5:43 p.m. and found Schroeder allegedly huffing another canister in the bathroom. Officers searched Schroeder’s bag and found seven cans of Surf Onn air duster cans, two empty, one partially used, and four unopened.
• At 5:59 p.m. police responded to a report of a bike theft at the Winona Walmart. According to the report, the reporting party left his bike unlocked outside Walmart while he went in for a few minutes. Upon returning the reporting party’s black and white Hyper Urban 7000 brand bike valued at roughly $200 was missing.
Friday, September 1
• At 1:53 a.m. police arrested Trae Daniel Mathison, 18, of Canton, Minn., on potential fourth-degree controlled substance driving while intoxicated charges after stopping Mathison for an obstructed license plate at Huff and Mill streets. Police officials said Mathison was shaking and breathing heavily and had bloodshot watery eyes, dilated pupils, poor balance, admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 5:11 p.m. police arrested Keith Roy Schroeder, 35, of Winona, on potential habitual abuse of a toxic substance charges at the Hy-Vee in Winona. According to the report, officers were called to the store for a huffing complaint and found Schroeder actively huffing Blow Off air duster cans in the men’s bathroom.
Saturday, September 2
• At 11:24 p.m. police arrested Mandi Jean Lange, 46, of Minnesota City, on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges. According to the report, officers stopped Lange at Seventh Street and Mankato Avenue for turn signal violations and noted Lange had an odor of alcohol, slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking several beers prior to driving. Lange failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .09%.
• At 11:32 p.m. police cited Kaleb John Schultz-Schweitzer, 19, of St. Charles, for alleged underage drinking and driving. According to the report, Schultz-Schweitzer was stopped at Second and Lafayette streets for driving without lights and the officer noted he had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured Schultz-Schweitzer’s blood-alcohol content at .03%.
Sunday, September 3
• At 12:06 a.m. police arrested Matthew William Hickey, 30, of Winona, on potential third-degree driving while intoxicated charges at Highway 43 and Sugar Loaf Road. According to the report, officers stopped Hickey for crossing the center line and expired registration and noted Hickey had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol, and that he admitted to consuming multiple drinks prior to driving. Hickey failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .18%.
• At 1:34 a.m. police arrested Cooper Dallas Rich, 22, of Buffalo City, on potential third-degree driving while intoxicated charges at Fourth and Johnson streets. According to the report, officers stopped Rich after he fell off his moped. Officers noted Rich had an odor of alcohol and bloodshot watery eyes. According to the report, Rich failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .18%
• At 4:05 p.m. police arrested Patrick Matthew Smith, 46, of Winona, on potential third-degree driving while intoxicated and second-degree test refusal charges at 10th Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, officers were called to the address on report of an intoxicated individual lying outside a vehicle with his pants half down. When officers arrived, the individual matching the description, Smith, was inside the now running vehicle. Officers noted Smith had a strong odor of alcohol, poor balance, slurred speech, and admitted to being passed out. According to the report, Smith refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and a breath test.
• At 4:58 p.m. police arrested Shannon William Porter, 45, of Winona, on potential second-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after cancellation charges at the 900 block of Frontenac Drive. According to the report, officers found Porter passed out in a pizza restaurant drive through line with his vehicle still in drive. Officers noted Porter had a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking. Porter failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .31%.
• At 8:07 p.m. police responded to a gun call at the 500 block of West Fourth Street and cited Nathaniel Wayne Burke, 25, of Isanti, Minn., for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. According to the report, when officers arrived, Burke was being assisted out of the bar by friends and family because he was too intoxicated to do so on his own. Officers noticed a handgun on Burke’s person and immediately secured it. According to the report, Burke had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, slurred speech. Burke refused to perform a breath test. Witnesses said Burke was drinking inside the bar and talking about and showing off his gun. The pistol, a 9 mm handgun, was loaded with a round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. Police officials said Burke had a valid permit to carry but carrying while intoxicated is against the law.
• At 11:35 p.m. police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at the 200 block of East Fourth Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s bike, which was locked to a bike rack outside their residence, went missing earlier that day between midnight and 2:30 p.m. The missing bike is a Trek brand bicycle valued at $600.
Monday, September 4
• At 11:25 a.m. police arrested James Arthur Lee, 63, of Winona, on potential second-degree driving while intoxicated charges at the 600 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, an officer responded to a hit and run accident at Ninth and Buchanan streets where a red pickup truck struck a parked vehicle. The owner of the struck vehicle took note of the license plate and noted that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Officers located the pickup that had damage consistent with the collision. According to the report, Lee admitted to leaving the area of the collision but denied hitting anything; officers noted Lee had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol, and poor balance. Lee refused to perform field sobriety tests and a breath test measured Lee’s blood alcohol content at .17%.
Tuesday, September 5
• At 1:20 a.m. police arrested William J. Blackmond, 43, of Winona, on potential domestic assault harm charges at the 700 block of Gilmore Avenue. According to the report, Blackmond and a woman were in a dispute and Blackmond allegedly slapped the woman. A witness reported the incident to the police. According to the report, Blackmond refused to give any statement.
