Winona County
March 20
• At 11:52 a.m. deputies assisted with a report of a child disappearance at Great River Bluffs State Park. According to the report, a five-year-old child was reported missing while hiking with their parents and was located unharmed approximately after an hour of searching.
Winona Police
March 14
• At 9:21 a.m. officers received a report of a stolen 29-inch blue Mongoose brand mountain bike worth $230 taken from a bike rack on the 350 block of East Sarnia Street.
• At 9:58 a.m. officers received a report of an online gift card scam from a resident on the 400 block of East Fifth Street who received a call from a 1-800 number claiming to be from Best Buy.
• At 2:23 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen iPad from a residence on the 1100 block of Sugarloaf Road.
March 15
• At 12:54 p.m. officers arrested Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 57, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of possessing drug paraphernalia. According to the report, officers allegedly found a hypodermic needle on his person while he was being taken into custody at the 900 block of Bruski Drive.
• At 1:03 p.m. officers arrested Lonnie Edward Johnson, 41, of Winona, on potential charges of possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor theft from a business on the 850 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Johnson allegedly cut multiple secured headphones worth approximately $370 with a disguised knife he had on his person.
• At 6:32 p.m. officers received a report of a stolen FedEx package containing an HP computer and monitor valued at over $1,500 that was taken March 15 around 9:44 a.m. at the 950 block of West 10th Street. The theft is under investigation.
• At 11:49 p.m. officers arrested Monique Latrice Amonoo, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping her for driving over the speed limit on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. According to the report, Amonoo showed signs of intoxication and failed a sobriety test, and a breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .18 percent.
March 16
• At 3:09 p.m. officers arrested Sarah Ann Jorgenson, 40, of Winona, on potential charges of violating a no-contact order at the 150 block of East Third Street. According to the report, Jorgenson was arrested after she allegedly violated a domestic abuse, no-contact order.
March 18
• At 12:30 a.m. officers arrested Destiny Lynn Bagley, 20, of Eland, Wis., and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for reportedly driving without headlights on Second and Washington streets. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.09 percent.
• At approximately 8:00 a.m. officers opened a domestic assault case and arrested Joey Seiverine Roseland, 41, of Winona, on potential felony charges of domestic assault. According to the report, the victim told officers that Roseland allegedly jabbed and grabbed them on March 15.
• At 2:36 p.m. officers arrested Ryan Christopher Wavra, 39, of La Crescent, on potential charges of obstructing and disorderly conduct. According to the report, Wavra had been acting disorderly and unruly in a business on the 100 block of East Fifth Street. Officers reportedly maced Wavra after he approached them with his fists clenched and he was ultimately arrested and taken by the Winona Area Ambulance Service to Winona Health.
• At 8:58 p.m. officers received a report of a lost wallet at a bar on the 150 block of East Third Street. According to the report, the person noticed approximately $220 in unauthorized charges from their credit card.
• At 11:39 p.m. officers arrested Aaron Lee Hamernik, 50, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping him for driving with an expired registration. According to the report, Hamernik appeared intoxicated, admitted to drinking, and failed a field sobriety test on Highway 14 and Goodview Road. A breath test reportedly measured Hamernik’s blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
March 20
• At 1:03 a.m. officers arrested Stephanie Marie Sveen, 35, of Winona, on potential misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, fear and harm, and furnishing alcohol to a minor. According to the report, Sveen provided alcohol to the under-21 victim and allegedly punched the victim in her residence near Seventh and Hamilton streets.
• At 1:22 a.m. officers arrested Dahlton Donald Krahn, 21, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after stopping him for driving without headlights at Third and Huff streets. According to the report, Krahn failed a field sobriety test. A breath test reportedly measured Krahn’s blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 9:42 a.m. officers received a report of an 18-year-old female losing control of her vehicle and striking the northwest corner of Richards Hall on the Winona State University campus on Eighth and Huff streets. No injuries were reported, and the driver was not cited. The building reportedly sustained minor damage to its brick wall and the vehicle had reportedly sustained major damage to the front.
• At 9:32 p.m. officers received a report of theft of fuel by siphoning on the 200 block of Walnut Street. According to the report, the person noticed their vehicle’s gas cap was opened and the fuel tank was empty. The person believes the theft occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. March 19 and 8:00 a.m. March 20.
