Winona County
Tuesday, June 20
• At 8:28 p.m. deputies arrested Joseph Carl Grandl, 36, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for driving over the centerline on the 1300 block of Homer Road. Deputies said Grandl had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .21%, according to the report.
Saturday, June 24
• At 3:18 a.m. deputies responded to a four-wheeler rollover accident near County Road 25 north of Rushford and arrested the driver, Kayden Jackson Holcomb, 19, of Rochester, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the report, Holcomb and a passenger had minor injuries, and deputies alleged that Holcomb had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol.
Winona Police
Tuesday, June 20
• At 1:31 p.m. officers received a report of a utility trailer valued at $1,800 stolen from the 18000 block of Mobile Drive.
• At 6:42 p.m. officers received a report of two bikes, a yellow Timberland three-speed and a gray Schwinn children’s bike, were stolen from the aquatic center.
Wednesday, June 21
• At 6:08 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving a car and a moped at Broadway and South Baker Street. A 37-year-old Winona woman was eastbound on Broadway on a moped when a southbound car on South Baker Street driven by a 20-year-old Winona man allegedly failed to yield for the moped and struck it. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man was not cited.
Thursday, June 22
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Diego Espinoza Martinez, 20, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him near Third and Johnson streets for driving with a brake light out. Officers said Martinez had an odor of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. A breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .13%.
Friday, June 23
• At 9:18 a.m. officers cited Arzo Dean Tureaud III, 20, of Winona, for disorderly conduct after multiple witnesses said Tureaud yelled and threatened them over parking on the public street near Tureuad’s building. An officer used a Taser against Tureaud, police officials said, after Tureaud allegedly “continued to advance toward the officer in an aggressive manner” and ignored warnings and orders.
• At 10:46 a.m. police received a theft report from a man who said his ID and $22 in EBT funds were stolen from him while he was sleeping in an alleyway on the 150 block of East Third Street.
• At 11:45 p.m. officers received a report of a hit-and-run accident in which a parked vehicle was struck at the marina parking lot on Latsch Island sometime between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
• At 8:02 p.m. officers received a theft report from a business on the 500 block of West Fifth Street, where an employee suspected that a man had stolen $100 in alcohol earlier that day. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, June 25
• At 2:42 a.m. officers arrested Chalondra Chante Nichols, 27, of La Crosse, Wis., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping her for speeding on Highway 61 near Sugar Loaf View. Officers said she had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured her blood-alcohol content at .10%.
• At 3:41 a.m. officers arrested Angel Lois-Maldonado Rodriguez, 29, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after being called to a report of an accident near Eighth and Chatfield streets. A caller reported Rodriguez had hit another car while parking, which turned out not to be true, police said. However, officers reportedly noticed Rodriguez having an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes. He allegedly refused a blood-alcohol test and was referred for potential charges of test refusal and driving while intoxicated.
• At 12:42 p.m. officers responded to the Visitor Center on Huff Street where an employee found a .38 special hollow point bullet on the ground while sweeping outside the center.
• At 3:08 p.m. officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint from the 50 block of Crest Lok Way, where the reporting party said she believed someone known to her took her 2017 gray Chevy Sonic without permission.
• At 10:54 p.m. officers arrested Alan Micheal Peterson, 56, of Rochester, Minn., on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance after allegedly finding him asleep at the wheel of a parked car at a business on the 1050 block of Homer Road. Police said Peterson’s car was parked askew, still running, and appeared to have been driven through a nearby patch of pine trees and bushes, judging by damage to the car, vegetation stuck in the bumper, and tire marks in the plantings. Officers alleged Peterson was jittery and sweaty with contracted pupils. Charges are pending the results of a urine test.
