Winona County
Friday, December 30, 2022
• At 8:39 p.m. deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy from Preston, Minn., on potential charges of suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving without headlights near Fourth and Franklin streets in Winona. According to the report, the teenager’s vehicle allegedly had a slight odor of marijuana as well as the driver showed poor balance and failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
• At 12:16 a.m. deputies arrested Anna Sophia Wolner, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for speeding on Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Wolner allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and poor finger dexterity as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Winona Police
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
• At 8:07 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of over $300 in jewelry from an apartment on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a $220 gold ring with a diamond and an $89 silver ring were alleged to be taken by a man and woman who stayed the night at the residence, the reporting party told officers. The case is under investigation.
Friday, December 30, 2022
• At 8:48 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of two packages totaling $60 from the front porch of a residence in the 100 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, a camera captured a woman allegedly taking the two packages containing a dirt bike manual and a dirt bike piece. The case is under investigation, but police said that they are looking to cite the woman for the theft.
Saturday, December 31, 2022
• At 2:17 a.m. officers arrested Logan John Ramer, 35, of Whitehall, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving over the centerline near Fifth and High streets. According to the report, Ramer allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as admitted to drinking prior to driving and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .28 percent.
• At 1:45 p.m. officers cited John August Berg, 48, of Winona, on potential charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a public disturbance at the 150 block of East Third Street. According to the report, Berg had been asked to leave the premises of a business for drinking alcohol but allegedly refused, which prompted officers to respond and remove him. Officers reportedly attempted to lead him out to a squad car and handcuff him, but Berg went limp and spat on an officer.• At 11:40 p.m. officers arrested Steven Eugene Czaplewski, 57, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding near Fifth and Highwater streets. According to the report, Czaplewski allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured Czaplewski’s blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
Sunday, January 1, 2023
• At 2:13 a.m. officers arrested Munira Abdikadir Hassan, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of misdemeanor domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of West Ninth Street. According to the report, Hassan and the victim argued over loud music, which caused Hassan to allegedly lunge at her with her hands out, with the victim believing Hassan was going for her throat. Hassan was restrained by a witness, but Hassan allegedly managed to kick the victim in the knee, leaving a red mark on the victim’s knee, police said. Hassan denied the incident and no injuries were reported.
• At 2:14 a.m. officers arrested Bobby Darnell Green, 40, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing fear and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 50 block of Links Lane. According to the report, Green allegedly broke into the home of the victim, causing the victim to fear for her safety. Officers arrived and found an intoxicated Green hiding in a closet and arrested him, and attempted to take him into custody, but allegedly resisted arrest by wrapping his leg around an officer’s leg.
• At 9:58 a.m. officers cited Denise Colleen Fuentes, 61, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft from the 100 block of Sugarloaf Road. According to the report, Fuentes shoplifted two small statues totaling $160. Surveillance footage reportedly showed Fuentes leaving in a vehicle, and officers were able to locate the registered owner’s address. Fuentes denied the incident.
• At 10:26 p.m. officers received a report of a $1,200 green gas-powered bicycle from a property on the 400 block of Mankato. According to the report, the bicycle was taken sometime during the evening.
Monday, January 2, 2023
• At 1:48 a.m. officers arrested Kyle Thomas Nichols, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers observed him sleeping in his vehicle with keys in the ignition in the 150 block of West Second Street. According to the report, Nichols allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .22 percent.
