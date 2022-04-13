Winona Police
April 6
• At 8:37 a.m. officers arrested Terrell Desean Watkins, 33, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of driving after revocation, no proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. According to the report, Watkins crashed into three parked cars on Seventh Street and Druey Court and allegedly attempted to walk away from the scene. Officers arrested Watkins and allegedly found a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana. No injuries were reported.
• At 1:09 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run on the 100 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, a white Chevrolet passenger car was struck by a white sedan during a turn. No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
• At 6:59 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run on Pelzer Street. According to the report, a Chevy SUV was struck while parked and received damage to the driver-side front and rear bumpers. No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
April 7
• At 8:50 a.m. officers received a report of fraud on the 500 block of West Fifth Street that occurred on February 23. According to the report, an individual claiming to be from Xcel Energy came to the home and allegedly presented an overdue bill to the caller. The caller allegedly gave the individual a $994 check and later determined the situation to be a fraud. The case is under investigation.
April 8
• At 1:20 a.m. officers arrested Nathan Abraham Ewing, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for failing to stop for a traffic control device on Sarnia and Washington streets. According to the report, Ewing showed signs of impairment. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 2:08 p.m. officers received a report of theft of two bicycles valued at $350, one gray and one orange, sometime between 9 p.m. on April 7 and 2 p.m. on April 8 on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
• At 2:44 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run at the Winona Health emergency room parking lot. According to the report, a black Chevy Equinox and a tan Buick LaSabre are thought to be involved. No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:55 p.m. officers received a report of theft of an ashtray valued at $150 stolen from a residence on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street.
• At 9:18 p.m. officers arrested Timothy Patrick Wantoch, 36, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers found him allegedly asleep in his vehicle in a turning lane near highways 61 and 14. According to the report, officers received a report of a vehicle nearly striking a guardrail on Highway 61 and located the vehicle with Wantoch asleep inside. Wantoch allegedly appeared to be intoxicated and a breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .29 percent.
April 9
• At 9:46 a.m. officers received a report of theft of license plates sometime over the night on the 700 block of Main Street.
• At 2:40 p.m. officers arrested Parke Phillip Stoltman, 29, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a vehicle disturbance call near Violet Street and Gilmore Avenue. According to the report, officers arrived and made contact with Stoltman, who allegedly was found to be impaired and failed sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .26 percent.
