Winona County
Friday, November 5
• At 11:30 p.m. deputies arrested Pedro Zacarias-Aguilar, 27, of Altura, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for flashing his beams at the passing deputies' vehicle near Second and Center streets in Altura. According to the report, Zacarias-Aguilar allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .20 percent.
Winona Police
Sunday, October 30
• At 6:43 p.m. officers arrested Tzarius Dyshion Hodges, 46, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers received a report of a wrong-way driver and stopped the man for driving without taillights near the 200 block of West Fourth Street. According to the report, Hodges allegedly had bulging, wide, then droopy eyes, and was hallucinating when officers made contact with him. Hodges reportedly failed field sobriety tests and blew a zero on breath tests. Charges are pending test results.
Tuesday, November 1
• At 7:36 p.m. officers arrested Deoncio Romello Jackson, 28, of Waite Park, Minn., on potential charges of domestic assault and multiple warrants after officers responded to an emergency call on the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, the victim had a fat lip from allegedly being punched in the face by Jackson. Officers located Jackson who denied the incident but officers reportedly found blood on his hand. Jackson was arrested without incident, and the victim did not seek medical attention.
Wednesday, November 2
• At 9:02 a.m. officers received a report of a hit-and-run accident causing minor damage to a vehicle on the 50 block of East Second Street.
• At 10:20 a.m. officers arrested Jacob Andrew Huntsicker, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer after Huntsicker allegedly fought with officers. Police responded to a call that Huntsicker had fled from the hospital, where he was reportedly under an emergency hold. When officers found him at Ninth Street and Mankato Avenue and tried to bring him back to the hospital, Huntsicker allegedly resisted, trying to tackle an officer and biting one on the arm, according to police. Another officer Tased Huntsicker, and he was returned to the hospital, where he was later cleared and taken into custody, police officials said.
• At 1:36 p.m. officers received a report of a hit-and-run accident in the YMCA parking lot which occurred sometime between 11 a.m. and noon.
• At 7:47 p.m. officers cited Walter Tyrus Hicks, 20, of Winona, for domestic assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the face multiple times at a residence on West Seventh Street. Hicks had reportedly fled when officers arrived, and police mailed him a citation while helping the victim find a safe place to stay.
Thursday, November 3
• At 2:08 a.m. officers arrested Danny Wayne Lund, 33, of Winona, for allegedly violating a domestic abuse no-contact order after Lund allegedly contacted an individual the court order prohibits him from contacting. According to officers, Lund called police for help, reporting that after he came to the protected person’s residence, the person struck him with a mop. Police officials said they tried to investigate the alleged assault Lund reported but said they could not confirm it.
• At 7:59 a.m. officers arrested Amy Michelle Brown, 47, of Winona, for allegedly violating an order for protection after she allegedly had contact with an individual the court order prohibits her from contacting.
• At 10:06 a.m. officers received a report of an identity theft attempt. A car dealership in Ham Lake, Minn., called the victim, saying someone had come to the dealership trying to buy a car under the victim’s name and had a driver’s license in the victim’s name.
• At 11 a.m. officers arrested Taniel Marie Mathison, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and storing methamphetamine near a child and William Curtis Perry, 31, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance following a drug raid. According to the report, Winona Police Department officers and Winona County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at Mathison and Perry’s residence on the 350 block of West Broadway and allegedly found bags of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and paraphernalia that field-tested positive for meth.
• At 6:13 p.m. officers received a report of a scam attempt. The reporting party said someone claiming to be an FBI agent called them, saying they were going to arrest the reporting party.
Friday, November 4
• At 11:45 p.m. officers arrested Steven Ray Infield, 47, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and domestic assault after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 350 block of East Fifth. According to the report, officers responded to a report of screaming, and witnesses said Infield had shoved a victim into furniture. Officers found Infield drove off prior to their arrival. When Infield returned, officers noted that he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, an odor of alcohol, and slurred speech as well as him saying he was drunk and asking to be taken to jail. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .22 percent. No injuries were reported.
