Winona County
Wednesday, January 25
• At 3:43 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near St. Charles Township. According to the report, an SUV lost control and rolled over on the icy road. The 50-year-old driver was reportedly taken to the hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.
• At 10:50 a.m. deputies referred Varajalon Natajvi Koisef Hodges, 38, of Winona, to the county attorney on potential charges of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly assaulted a corrections officer while in custody at the Winona County Jail. According to the report, Koisef allegedly punched and kicked a corrections officer while he was being moved in the jail. The officer reportedly received cuts, scrapes, and bruises from the altercation.
• At 10:05 p.m. deputies arrested Joshua Bissen, 18, of Preston, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving without headlights near Third and Johnson streets in Winona. According to the report, Bissen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Thursday, January 26
• At 8:42 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Warren Township. According to the report, a pick-up truck with two occupants entered the median and rolled over. The 28-year-old driver and the 30-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, January 27
• At 2:54 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle rollover at Highway 14 and Rolling Hills Road outside of Lewiston. According to the report, a pick-up truck left the icy roadway and rolled over, causing the 61-year-old driver to be taken to the hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, January 28
• At 12:24 a.m. deputies arrested Christian Van Duren, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him for speeding near Seventh and Wilson streets in Winona. According to the report, Van Duren allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests.
• At 8:23 p.m. deputies arrested Kevin Douglas Reps, 68, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 16000 block of County Road 26 in Elba Township. According to the report, Reps allegedly was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle had gone off the road. When deputies made contact with him, he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent. No injuries were reported.
Sunday, January 29
• At 6:57 p.m. deputies arrested Alex Manuel Cruz Rodriguez, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and driving without a valid driver’s license after officers stopped him for failure to stay in the driving lane near Huff Street and Riverview Drive in Winona. According to the report, Rodriguez allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, January 23
• At 5:35 p.m. officers received a report of package theft from the 900 block of East Eighth Street. According to the report, an Amazon package containing a $70 computer mouse was reported as delivered but was not at the residence when the reporting party arrived.
Tuesday, January 24
• At 8:03 a.m. officers received a report of theft from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Gould Street. According to the report, a wallet and a 9 mm pistol were taken from the vehicle sometime between 5 p.m. the day prior and overnight. The reporting party told the police that he heard his dogs barking and a vehicle speeding away around 5 a.m.
Wednesday, January 25
• At 1:01 a.m. officers arrested Karissa Regina Rueth, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding near Highway 61 and Breezy Lane. According to the report, Rueth allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests.
• At 3:22 a.m. officers arrested Varajalon Natajvi Koisef Hodges, 38, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, Hodges called the police to report that his upstairs neighbor allegedly video-recorded him through Hodges’ kitchen window sometime that night, and he alleges that he heard the same neighbor say he was going to shoot Hodges. Officers made contact with the neighbor, who denied the incident. Hodges then allegedly made a comment to the officers that they should arrest him for smoking methamphetamine, leading to officers searching Hodge’s residence and allegedly finding a baking tin with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Hodges was arrested without incident.
• At 2:04 p.m. officers received the report of the theft of a package from the 200 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, a package containing a $160 foot massager had been delivered in December 2022, but the reporting party never received the package.
Thursday, January 26
• At 12:19 a.m. officers arrested Michael Wade Zvirbilis, 55, on potential charges of damage to property after officers responded to multiple disturbance calls at the 50 block of East Third throughout the evening. According to the report, Zvirbilis was allegedly found to have broken a $500 window of a business in that area after officers heard glass breaking. Officers reportedly had been receiving calls throughout the evening alleging that Zvirbilis has been causing disturbances by throwing ice chunks at properties. Zvirbilis was arrested without incident.
• At 2:56 p.m. officers received a report of theft from a business in the 800 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a manager alleges that an employee stole approximately $400 out of a cash register. The case is under investigation.
Saturday, January 28
• At 12:30 a.m. officers arrested Brett Zachary Loewenhagen, 21, of Cochrane, on potential charges of driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped him for a non-operable brake light and obstructed license plate near Sixth and Gould streets. According to the report, Loewenhagen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, and officers also allegedly located two pills of dextroamphetamine on his person, for which he didn’t have a prescription. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
• At 8 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a package containing a $159 tablet from Pleasant Hill Drive. According to the report, the package was taken from the mailbox area of an apartment complex. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:56 p.m. officers received a report of theft from a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, a woman told officers she left a bag in her friend’s car, and she alleges that $700 was missing when she got the bag back. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, January 29
• At 12:25 a.m. officers arrested Lauren Elizabeth Schwartzbaur, 21, of Andover, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for expired registration and failure to stop at a stop sign at Third and Market streets. According to the report, Schwartzbaur allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 12:55 a.m. officers arrested Markeith Steffan Blankenship, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for an inoperable brake light near Third and Main streets. According to the report, Blankenship allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.