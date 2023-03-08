Winona County
Wednesday, March 1
• At 2:44 a.m. deputies arrested Brianna Autumn Brown, 27, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 61 and Old Homer Road in Homer. According to the report, Brown allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. Charges are pending test results. Brown reported sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Thursday, March 2
• At 10:05 a.m. deputies arrested Sandra Kay Kauphusman, 57, of Winona, on potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after executing a search warrant at her residence south of Pickwick. Deputies said they found 9.5 grams of substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine at the house, as well as various drug paraphernalia. Deputies were assisted by the Winona Police Department and other Southeast Minnesota Violence Crime Enforcement Team members.
Sunday, March 5
• At 12:15 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at a bar in Utica and cited Shawn Robert VanGundy, 39, of St. Charles, with fifth-degree assault after a witness said he allegedly punched another man at the bar.
Winona Police
Tuesday, February 28
• At 10:59 a.m. officers arrested Jacob Matthew Millen, 38, of Winona, on potential charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance after a regional drug task force conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 550 block of East Seventh Street. According to the report, Millen was allegedly found flushing unknown items down the toilet in the residence. Officers allegedly located over 100 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine in small baggies. Millen was taken into custody without issue.
Thursday, March 2
• At 5:45 a.m. officers responded to pedestrian accident in which an eastbound vehicle struck a 58-year-old woman while she was crossing the street near the 150 block of Liberty Street. According to the report, the driver, a 42-year-old man, said he did not see the woman crossing the street as it was dark out. The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:45 p.m. officers arrested Dax Terrence Schwanke, 34, Winona, on potential charges of misdemeanor domestic assault at a residence on the 900 block of West Ninth Street after a woman told officers Schwanke allegedly grabbed and pulled her by the hood of her sweatshirt during an argument on March 1, causing a several-inch-long rug burn on her neck.
• At 11:36 p.m. officers arrested Matthew Jacob Schroeder, 38, of Winona, on potential charges of third-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him on Riverview Drive near the commercial harbor for speeding. Officers said Schroeder had bloodshot watery eyes and an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Schroeder was referred for a more serious charge due to his blood alcohol content, which officers said a breath test measured at .18%.
Friday, March 3
• At 10:05 p.m. officers received a theft complaint from a man whose toolbox with $400 of tools was taken from the boulevard outside a house on the 150 block of High Forest Street between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
• At 1:20 a.m. officers arrested Md Mahmood Kahn, 23, of Winona, on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him for expired registration and no front license plate at Ninth and Center streets. Police alleged Kahn had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .12%, according to the report.
• At 4:40 p.m. officers arrested Kami Jo Whynaucht, 36, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of gross misdemeanor theft after she allegedly stole $681 in merchandise from Target.
Sunday, March 5
• At 1:25 a.m. officers arrested Ashley Marie Flury, 26, of Winona, on suspicion of third-degree driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance after stopping her for a stop sign violation at Broadway and Liberty Street. Police said Flury had bloodshot watery eyes and failed a field sobriety test and that she allegedly had a container of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. A breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .16%, according to the report.
Monday, March 6
• At 12:01 a.m. and 12:51 a.m. officers received reports of thefts from motor vehicles and later cited Brett John Dennis, 35, of Winona, with two counts each of misdemeanor theft and tampering with a motor vehicle. Complainants said a wallet was stolen from one vehicle on the 50 block of East 11th Street and a Nautica jacket from a vehicle on the 150 block of East 10th Street. Using security footage and footprints in the snow, officers tracked down Dennis, who they said was wearing the stolen jacket and shoes that matched the footprints. He allegedly admitted to the thefts, police said.
