Winona County
Monday, July 11
• At 1:22 a.m. deputies arrested Kevin Larry Sumner, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for failure to stop at a stop sign on highways 61 and 248. According to the report, Sumner allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and also failed field sobriety tests. Charges are pending test results.
Tuesday, July 12
• At 6:45 p.m. deputies received a report of the theft of a $100 deep-cycle boat battery from the Minnesota City Boat Club.
Thursday, July 14
• At 2:36 p.m. deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 61 near mile marker 11. According to the report, the vehicle had caught on fire while driving down the road. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was lost.
• At 10:54 p.m. deputies arrested Kayla Mae Gile, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her for failure to stop at a red light while making a right turn at Main and Fifth streets. According to the report, deputies allegedly noticed spilled alcohol in the vehicle and Gile allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .19 percent.
Winona Police
Monday, July 11
• At 2:18 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $500-600 chest freezer from Lourdes Hall on Gould Street. The theft is reported to have occurred sometime between May and July.
Tuesday, July 12
• At 8:09 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of $1,130 of fishing equipment from a truck near the 150 block of St. Charles Street. Reportedly, three fishing rods and a tackle backpack were taken sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
• At 12:01 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a rear tire and wheel assembly off of a Giant OCR road bicycle from the 150 block of West Fourth Street.
• At 1:42 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $400 blue Schwinn bicycle from the 400 block of High Forest Street about two weeks ago.
Saturday, July 16
• At 2:09 a.m. officers arrested Jeffrey John Banicki, 51, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers found him slumped over inside his vehicle on the 450 block of Mankato Avenue. Banicki allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
• At 10:40 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a package from a business on the 220 block of East Third Street. The theft reportedly occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 15. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, July 17
• At 5:34 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $250 wheelchair from a porch on the 250 block of Mankato Avenue. The case is under investigation.
• At 4:53 p.m. officers arrested Peter Matthew Heaser, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant after officers conducted a warrant-service attempt near Frontenac Drive. According to the report, officers allegedly found a small vial that contained a material that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on Heaser’s person during his arrest.
Monday, July 18
• At 12:01 a.m. officers arrested Rhyanna Catherine Marlene Moynagh, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a remove-unwanted-party call near Wilsie Street and Gilmore Avenue. She allegedly drove off from the reporting party’s location but officers located her vehicle and stopped her for driving without headlights. According to the report, Moynagh allegedly had an odor of alcohol on her breath, was acting erratically, and was unable to follow directions. She also allegedly failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
