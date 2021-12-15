Winona Police
Monday, December 6
•At 10 a.m. officers received a report that a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked at the Kwik Trip on Homer Road. The incident is under investigation.
•At 12:28 p.m. officers received a report that a trailer attached to a vehicle was hit by another vehicle on the 50 block of East 11th Street. According to the report, the ATV on the trailer was damaged.
•At 2:30 p.m. officers received a report that an employee allegedly stole about $6,900 from a business on the 1450 block of Service Drive. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, December 7
•At 10:03 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle’s side was hit by another vehicle on Ninth and Huff streets.
Wednesday, December 8
•At 9:09 a.m. officers received a report that mail was stolen on the 250 block of Mankato Avenue.
•At 2:49 p.m. officers received a report that the rear bumper of a vehicle was struck between 10:30 a.m. and the time of the report on the 250 block of Main Street.
•At 5:01 p.m. officers received a report that a black and red bicycle was stolen from a bike rack on the Winona State University campus.
Thursday, December 9
•At 12:23 a.m. officers received a report that a woman assaulted another woman at Lake Park. The incident is under investigation.
•At 11:47 p.m. officers received a report that about $50 of gasoline was stolen at the Kwik Trip on the 750 block of East Broadway. The incident is under investigation.
Friday, December 10
•At about midnight officers received a report that about $46 of gasoline was stolen at the Kwik Trip on the 750 block of East Broadway on December 8. The incident is under investigation.
•At 9:16 a.m. officers received a report that a tire was slashed on the 600 block of East Fourth Street.
Sunday, December 12
•At 1:47 p.m. officers received a report that a package was stolen on the 450 block of Lafayette Street.
•At 5:52 p.m. officers received a report of the sound of an explosion on Second and Johnson streets, followed by a loss of power to part of the city. According to the report, it was because a transformer in the area stopped working.
Winona County
Tuesday, December 7
•At 3:24 p.m. deputies received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on County Road 25 and White Avenue Drive. According to the report, one driver was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. The incident is under investigation.
Wednesday, December 8
•At 5:37 p.m. deputies received a report that a man struck a vehicle with his fist in Utica. The incident is under investigation.
Friday, December 10
•At 11:48 p.m. deputies received a report that a man assaulted a woman in Minnesota City, then left the area. According to the report, he has not yet been found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.