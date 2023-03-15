Winona County
Friday, March 10
• At 8:24 p.m. deputies arrested Edward Schommer Capek, 58, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him for not pulling over for an emergency vehicle on Highway 61 and County Road 15 near Homer. According to the report, Capek allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech.
Saturday, March 11
• At 12:22 a.m. deputies arrested Lenny Michael Boberg, 20, of La Crescent, on potential charges of driving under the influence, test refusal, and driving after revocation after officers stopped him for driving over the centerline on County Road 7 in Pickwick Valley. According to the report, Boberg allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, slow movements, and an odor of alcohol. Deputies said that Boberg allegedly presented them with a fake driver’s license.
• At 5:22 p.m. deputies arrested Anthony Arnold Kauphusman, 51, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle after deputies pursued him and stopped him near Gilmore Avenue and Highway 61 in Winona. According to the report, Kauphusman allegedly had been fleeing the Lewiston Police Department in Lewiston, who in turn asked deputies for support in catching the man. Deputies used stop sticks but said Kauphusman continued to drive until he finally came to a stop in Winona. Kauphusman was taken into custody, and the case is under investigation.
Winona Police
Monday, March 6
• At 6:44 a.m. officers received a burglary report from a construction site in the 350 block of Hilbert Street. According to the report, a laptop, torch kit, and copper scrap worth about $2,000 were taken from the site. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, March 7
• At 10:11 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of calculators totaling $1,600 from Target. Police believe the unknown man may be involved in similar robberies at other Targets in the Midwest. The case is under investigation.
• At 1:46 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of catalytic converters from a work truck from a business in the 100 block of Harvester Avenue. The business reportedly told officers that they believed the converters had been stolen sometime in the last month.
• At 3:35 p.m. officers responded to a theft complaint from Fleet Farm. The business reportedly told officers an unknown man allegedly took a $500 Milwaukee combo tool from the store. The case is under investigation.
• At 5:34 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property near Fourth and Winona streets. According to the report, a semitruck struck the base of a traffic control signal while making a turn. The semitruck sustained damage to a rim and the traffic control signal remained standing. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, March 8
• At 11:21 p.m. officers cited Jordan Robert Cogley, 28, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of the theft of a bike from the 50 block of West Third. An officer allegedly located Cogley walking a bike matching the description of the stolen bike. After some questioning, officers said they returned the bike to its rightful owner.
• At 11:44 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run near Sixth and Center streets. According to the report, a witness said a yellow sedan allegedly backed into a parked silver vehicle and drove off.
Thursday, March 9
• At around 3 p.m. officers responded to a fight involving multiple parties at the East Rec Center. According to the report, adults and juveniles fought over an earlier bullying incident at a school. Officers said they allegedly saw about six adults and kids punching, shouting, and shoving each other when they arrived. No injuries were reported and no citations have been issued at this time. Police said they are reviewing security camera footage, and the case is under investigation.
• At 3:40 p.m. officers cited Solanda Jean Davis-Starks, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of package theft from a residence in the 600 block of Mankato. According to the report, surveillance footage from the area allegedly shows Davis-Starks taking a package with beauty products totaling $169 and also wearing a wig from the package. Davis-Starks reportedly denied the theft.
• At 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle accident at Fourth and Market streets, which resulted in the sole occupant of the vehicle sustaining injuries. According to the report, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, crashed into a tree. A nearby witness told officers the accident occurred after the driver was distracted by items falling off her dashboard, which resulted in her running a stop sign, nearly hitting another car, and overcorrecting her steering before crashing into the tree. The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and her parents were reportedly notified. The case is under investigation.
Friday, March 10
• At 6:26 a.m. officers arrested Robert Louis Dunn Jr., 32, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. According to the report, Dunn drove into a ditch, and officers found him outside of the vehicle. Police said Dunn allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance, and an odor of alcohol. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, March 11
• At 1:41 a.m. officers cited Ashley Rose Muenzenberger, 19, of Dakota, on potential charges of underage drinking and driving after officers stopped her for failing to dim her high beams near Sixth and Main streets. Muenzenberger allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .04 percent. She was reportedly escorted home.
• At 7:40 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of two sets of diamond earrings worth $1,500 from a residence in the 150 block of Pleasant Hill Drive. The reporting party told officers that he had left the two sets in his backpack when he was staying over at the residence and did not locate them after staying there. The case is under investigation.
• At 5:58 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of $200 in cash and an Android phone from a hotel room at the Days Inn. The reporting party told officers she believed an unknown party allegedly accessed her room and stole the items sometime during the day. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, March 12
• At 12:58 a.m. officers arrested Kory Wayne Byrd, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving with a suspended object on the vehicle's rear-view mirror near Second and Market street. Byrd allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .21 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.