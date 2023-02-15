Winona County
Monday, February 6
• At 10:24 p.m. deputies arrested Ashley Alin Bell, 36, of Lakeville, Minn., on potential charges of suspicion of driving under the influence after deputies stopped her near Interstate 90 and Highway 43 in Winona. According to the report, Bell allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Charges are pending test results.
Thursday, February 9
• At 6:36 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a three-vehicle accident on Highway 61 near Gilmore Avenue in Winona. According to the report, an SUV was stopped in the intersection when a northbound vehicle and a southbound passenger car crashed into the SUV. The 57-year-old driver of the passenger car was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Friday, February 10
• At 1:01 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old girl from Stockton on a warrant and referred her to the county attorney for charges of fourth-degree assault after she allegedly kicked and punched officers trying to subdue her at the Winona County Courthouse. According to the report, the teen became upset and uncooperative when her probation officer told her she would be taken into custody for an outstanding warrant.
Saturday, February 11
• At 9:31 p.m. deputies arrested Gavin Ray Schroeder, 25, of Caledonia, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies checked on his vehicle being pulled over on the side of the road on Interstate 90 outside of Nodine. According to the report, Schroeder allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .1 percent.
• At 11:39 p.m. deputies arrested Hunter Levi Richard Davison, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a hit-and-run report from the Winona Police Department of a vehicle side-swiping two vehicles near Second and Johnson streets in downtown Winona. According to the report, deputies located a suspect vehicle that matched the description given by the police and pulled Davison over near County Road 17 and Blackberry Road. Davison allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, February 12
• At 1:45 a.m. deputies arrested Jamison Redarrell Lanier, 32, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving with a suspended object in the rear-view mirror on Huff and Third streets in Winona. According to the report, Lanier allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Charges are pending test results.
• At 1:45 p.m. deputies arrested Troy Allen May, 48, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near the 35000 block of County Road 12 in Houston. According to the report, May allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent.
• At 2:54 a.m. deputies arrested Codie Alexander Meinen, 22, of Chippewa Falls, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies observed him crash into and knock down a street lamp on Eighth and Center streets in Winona. According to the report, Meinen allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Charges are pending test results, and no charges are being issued for the damaged street lamp at this time.
Winona Police
Monday, February 6
• At 3:37 p.m. officers received a report of possible child abuse from the 1050 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, an adult man allegedly punched a juvenile in the face. Officers are working with Child Protection Services, and the case is under investigation.
Wednesday, February 8
• At 11:34 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property complaint in the 450 block of Center Street. According to the report, officers observed damage to a door and its frame after the reporting party said someone attempted to kick down her door 10 minutes earlier. The case is under investigation.
Friday, February 10
• At 8:35 a.m. officers received a report of a hit-and-run from the 550 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, a parked Jeep’s driver-side mirror had been broken off while parked overnight.
Saturday, February 11
• At 12:33 a.m. officers arrested Elizabeth Jean Smith, 36, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, and fleeing a peace officer on foot after officers pulled her over for running multiple stop signs at the intersections of Center and Fourth and Fifth streets. According to the report, Smith allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. When officers learned that her driver’s license was canceled, Smith allegedly fled on foot but was caught a block away. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .19 percent.
• At 11:17 a.m. officers received a report of theft from the 550 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a $400 shotgun and a $1,000 AR-15 rifle were taken from a garage sometime between November 2022 and January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.