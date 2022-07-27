Winona County
Wednesday, July 20
• At 7:17 p.m. deputies responded to a farm equipment fire on the 14000 block of County Road 31. According to the report, a tractor and hay baler with a combined value of $400,000 were lost due to a fire that reportedly started on one of the tractor’s tires. No injuries were reported.
• At 9:25 p.m. deputies arrested Daniel Richard Foss, 47, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing fear after deputies responded to a disturbance call on the 36000 block of Homer Valley Lane. According to the report, Foss allegedly got into an argument with the victim and threw a TV tray at the victim. No injuries were reported.
Friday, July 22
• At 5:31 a.m. deputies arrested Xavier Cortez Davis, 29, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of domestic assault after deputies responded to a disturbance call on the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone. According to the report, Davis allegedly slapped the victim on the face, causing minor injuries.
Winona Police
Monday, July 18
• At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to an assault that occurred near the 200 block of Olmsted Street. According to the report, a juvenile boy allegedly punched an adult victim in the face. The victim reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, July 19
• At 2:18 p.m. officers arrested Ashley Dee Ryant, 35, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of theft after Ryant allegedly attempted to walk past the point of sale at Walmart with $535 worth of merchandise and electronics, such as a soundbar, an automated home management system, and apparel.
• At 7:25 p.m. officers responded to a car accident near Third and Main streets. According to the report, a 59-year-old driver driving a passenger car crashed into a parked, unoccupied truck, and was taken to the hospital due to a medical emergency. Police say it is unclear whether the medical emergency caused the crash. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, July 21
• At 10:05 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of an $89 package from a residence on West Sixth Street. According to the report, the package was confirmed to be delivered on May 17 but the reporting party recently returned home and reported the package missing.
Friday, July 22
• At 9:17 a.m. officers arrest David Austin Russell, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of threats of violence after officers responded to calls of disturbance from multiple businesses near the 50 block of East Third Street. According to the report, Russell allegedly had been going into businesses and causing disturbances. Russell then allegedly said he would kill an officer while he was in custody, police said.
• At 1:34 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $600 utility trailer near Fifth and Kansas streets. According to the report, the theft is thought to have occurred sometime between July 15-18.
• At 11:31 p.m. officers cited Mitchell James Adank, 20, of Houston, Minn., on potential charges of underage drinking and driving after officers stopped him for an inoperable brake light near Fifth and Gould streets. According to the report, Adank allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .08 percent.
Saturday, July 23
• At 1:54 a.m. officers arrested Brandi Lynn Behrens, 46, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled her over for stopping in the middle of the Eighth and High Forest streets intersection for a long period of time. According to the report, Behrens allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol and also failed multiple field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .20 percent.
• At 4:07 a.m. officers arrested Orlando Lee Solis, 19, of Fountain City, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a call of a vehicle parked next to the garage doors at Menard’s parking lot, with the vehicle touching the doors. According to the report, Solis allegedly was found asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers say he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
• At 1:54 p.m. officers received a report of vandalism at a building on the 550 block of Huff Street. According to the report, the building was spraypainted sometime overnight.
Sunday, July 24
• At 1:05 a.m. officers arrested Andrew Michael Schied, 23, of Trempealeau, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding and driving on the wrong lane on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Schied allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol and also admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 10:59 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $300 green fishing pole and a $400 blue fishing pole from a boat docked at the Prairie Island Campground.
Monday, July 25
• At 12:57 a.m. officers arrested Miranda Lynn Pagel, 24, of Winona, on a warrant and potential charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers spoke to her and recognized her near Fourth and High Forest streets. According to the report, Pagel allegedly had a hypodermic needle and an Adderall pill that was not prescribed to her on her person while she was getting arrested.
