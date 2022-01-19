Winona Police
Monday, January 10
•At 3:35 p.m. officers received a report that a laptop was stolen from a vehicle on the 250 block of West Fifth Street. The theft is believed to have happened on December 23, according to the report.
•At 6:25 p.m. officers received a report that an unknown person fled Walmart with a stolen laptop. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, January 11
•At 5:29 a.m. officers received a report that a doorbell camera was stolen on the 350 block of Chatfield Street. It is believed to have been stolen at about 1:15 a.m. The incident is under investigation.
•At 2:38 p.m. officers received a report that a laptop charger was stolen during the first week of December on the 350 block of Winona Street.
Wednesday, January 12
•At 12:30 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle’s rear bumper and driver side taillight were damaged while the vehicle was parked on the 150 block of Market Street between 11:20 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
•At 11:54 a.m. officers received a report that a license plate was being taken off a vehicle on the 400 block of East Eighth Street. The incident is under investigation.
•At 2:56 p.m. officers received a report of an adult being exploited by another adult. The incident is under investigation.
Friday, January 14
•At midnight officers arrested Jonathan Marquist Payton, 36, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He allegedly entered an apartment on the 1700 block of West Broadway, took a set of keys and left the area in the vehicle associated with the keys. The vehicle was found a short time later near the Day’s Inn, according to the report.
Winona County
Monday, January 10
•Deputies received a report of sexual exploitation of a minor. The incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, January 11
•Deputies received a report that a woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for the treatment of minor injuries after hitting a deer with a vehicle on Highway 14 at Pumpkin Road.
Wednesday, January 12
•At 1:43 a.m. deputies arrested Austin Michael Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of assaulting an officer and obstructing the legal process. Deputies initially responded to a report of Coleman allegedly trespassing at a residence in Lewiston that a trespassing order prohibits him from being at. When deputies arrived, he allegedly kneed and kicked deputies.
•Deputies arrested Joseph James Barnett, 56, of Green Terrace Way, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of domestic assault and threats of violence. He allegedly threatened to kill a woman and assaulted her on the 24000 block of Green Terrace Way.
Thursday, January 13
•At 1:20 a.m. deputies arrested Greg Jaworski, 44, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.17 percent.
•At 11:36 p.m. deputies arrested Douglas Stephen Irwin, 32, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly not having headlights and having expired registration on Riverview Drive and Prairie Island Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.12 percent.
