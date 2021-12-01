Winona Police
Monday, November 22
• At 7:48 a.m. officers received a report that a vehicle was entered and items in it were thrown about on the 650 block of Main Street. Nothing was missing, according to the report.
• At 12:50 p.m. officers referred two girls to the county attorney for potential charges of terroristic threats. They allegedly made vague threats against Winona Middle School staff and the school as they were being suspended.
• At 6:14 p.m. officers received a report that a girl punched another girl at Winona Senior High School in the face. The person punched may have a broken bone, according to the report.
Wednesday, November 24
• At 10:25 a.m. officers received a report that a Bobcat skid steer was stolen on the 1100 block of East Fifth Street. The skid steer was later recovered, police said.
Thursday, November 25
• At 11:25 officers received a report of a crash on Highway 61 and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, there were unknown injuries, and one driver apparently left the scene.
• At 7:50 p.m. officers arrested Jade Emy Kristiansen, 22, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially responded to a report of a vehicle on its side on the 900 block of East Second Street. There were no injuries, according to the report. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.20 percent.
Friday, November 26
• At 7:44 a.m. officers received a report that the driver side of a vehicle was hit between 6 and 7 p.m. on November 24 while parked on the 700 block of West Seventh Street.
Saturday, November 27
• At 3 p.m. officers pulled a 22-year-old Winona man over for reportedly not stopping at a stop sign on Seventh and Market streets. Police believed he was under the influence of drugs, according to the report. Potential charges are pending test results.
• At 4:26 p.m. officers received a report of a sexual assault that reportedly happened several years ago. The incident is under investigation.
• At 11:26 p.m. officers arrested Martin Reyes, 22, of Winona, and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of violating a domestic abuse no contact order and domestic assault. Reyes allegedly went to a residence he was prohibited from going to by the order on the 150 block of East Ninth Street. He then allegedly kept the victim on the floor.
Sunday, November 28
• At 2:38 a.m. officers arrested Kyesha Marquilla Oatis, 36, of Winona, and referred her to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Officers initially pulled her over for driving through a red light and having expired registration. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.18 percent.
Winona County
Wednesday, November 24
• At 11:45 p.m. deputies arrested Aminadan Montalvo, 23, of Plainview, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for potential charges of driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong lane of traffic. Deputies initially responded to a report of a vehicle going east in a westbound lane on Highways 61 and 14. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.08 percent.
Thursday, November 25
• At 8:52 p.m. deputies pulled a 30-year-old Winona man over for reportedly speeding on Highway 14 and Cottonwood Drive. According to the report, police believe he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and potential charges are pending test results.
• At 11:14 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash with injuries on the 19000 block of County Road 39. The driver, a 23-year-old St. Charles man, was taken to an area hospital, according to the report. Police believe alcohol was involved, according to the report, and potential charges are pending blood-test results.
Saturday, November 27
• At 1:23 p.m. deputies received a report that a catalytic converter was stolen on the 1200 block of North Main Street in Elba at some point in the last month and a half.
Sunday, November 28
• At 7:20 p.m. deputies arrested Randall Ray Sveum, 68, of Rochester, Minn., and referred him to the county attorney for a potential charge of driving while intoxicated. Deputies initially pulled him over for reportedly speeding on Highway 43 and Sugar Loaf View Road. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.21 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.