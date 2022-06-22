Winona County
Tuesday, June 14
• At 6:30 a.m. deputies assisted the Lewiston Fire Department with a vehicle fire on County Road 2. No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.
• At 11:50 a.m. deputies arrested David Austin Russell, 42, of Winona, for trespassing after he allegedly caused a disturbance at the Winona County Courthouse and refused to leave the grounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
• At 8:25 p.m. deputies arrested Edward John Marohl, 60, of Bonduel, Wis., on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after he was stopped at Bridge Street and Highway 61 in Minnesota City. According to deputies, Marohl had bloodshot watery eyes and allegedly admitted to drinking. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .12 percent, according to the report.
Thursday, June 16
• At 1:15 a.m. deputies arrested Pablo Emanuel Alvarez, 20, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near the 700 block of Riverview Drive. According to the report, Alvarez allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and admitted to consuming narcotics before driving. Charges are pending a blood test result.
• At 3:54 p.m. deputies received a report of theft of a wallet from a vehicle on the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone. The wallet is believed to have been stolen sometime in the past day. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, June 19
• At 12:45 a.m. deputies arrested Christian Ronald Grafton, 22, of Goodview, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding near the 800 block of Riverview Drive. According to the report, Grafton allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol and also failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
• At 2:17 p.m. deputies arrested Richard Eldan Hermann, 60, of La Crescent, on potential charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and displaying a dangerous weapon after deputies responded to a civil dispute on the 31000 block of County Road 5. According to the report, Hermann allegedly pointed a long gun at a neighbor during a property line dispute. No shots were fired and the case is under investigation.
Winona Police
Tuesday, June 14
• At 1:05 p.m. a caller reported they believed gasoline had been stolen out of two of their vehicles on the 450 block of East Broadway sometime the previous night.
Wednesday, June 15
• At 7:59 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a wallet off a bicycle on the 400 block of High Forest Street. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, June 16
• At 2:29 a.m. officers arrested Andrew William Hill, 31, of Fort Bend, Texas, on potential charges of suspicion of domestic assault causing fear after officers received a report that he allegedly chased after and argued with a woman near Lake Park Drive.
• At 4:52 a.m. officers arrested Shawn Albert Hawley, 45, of Winona, on potential charges of fraud and burglary after officers located him near the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. According to the reports, Hawley allegedly stole fuel cards from Miller Scrap and used them to purchase over $85 dollars in fuel a few days prior.
• At 2:17 p.m. Animal Control officers helped remove 10 ducklings from a storm drain near Front and Hamilton streets.
Saturday, June 18
• At 1:37 a.m. officers arrested Asia Lynn Scott, 27, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding and having an inoperable taillight near the 650 block of West Sarnia Street. According to the report, Scott allegedly had slow movement and dexterity and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .21 percent.
• At 10:21 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of two Milwaukee tool sets worth $289 from Fleet Farm. The case is under investigation.
• At 10:41 a.m. officers cited Keith Wayne Patrick, 42, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of theft after officers received a report that Patrick allegedly attempted to steal over $385 in merchandise from Fleet Farm earlier that morning. The items were recovered; Patrick allegedly left the scene, but officers were able to locate him.
• At 6:03 p.m. officers cited June Elizabeth Silvester, 52, of Rollingstone, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for failing to signal a turn near Third and Johnson streets. According to the report, Silvester allegedly had an odor of alcohol, and bloodshot, watery eyes and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
• At 8:29 p.m. officers arrested Terry Gene Albrecht, 51, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of second-degree assault after officers responded to a disturbance call on Third and Center streets. According to the report, Albrecht allegedly was in dispute with another male and allegedly threatened the male with a knife.
