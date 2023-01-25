Winona County
Saturday, January 14
• At 2:33 a.m. deputies arrested Ka Zoua Yang, 31, of Onalaska, Wis., on potential charges of suspicion of driving under the influence, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 near Dakota. According to the report, Deputies located Yang driving the wrong way, and he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and 2 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Charges are pending test results.
• At 5:03 a.m. deputies arrested Jesse James Adams, 40, of San Francisco, Calif., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies received a report of a man passed out in a running vehicle near County Road 29 outside of Lewiston. According to the report, Adams allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Charges are pending test results.
Sunday, January 15
• At 12:46 a.m. deputies arrested Cole Nathan Anderson, 22, of Fountain City, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him near Fifth and Huff streets in Winona for expired registration. According to the report, Anderson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Charges are pending test results.
Tuesday, January 17
• At 10:39 p.m. deputies arrested Emiliano Angel Mendoza Ramirez, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving after cancelation near Main and Sixth streets in Winona. According to the report, Ramirez allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, failed field sobriety tests, and admitted to smoking marijuana. Charges are pending test results.
Thursday, January 19
• At 6:04 a.m. deputies arrested Robert Duane Highet, 36, of St. Charles, on potential charges of domestic assault after deputies responded to the report of a man assaulting another person at the 27000 block of Sinclair Road in St Charles. According to the report, Highet allegedly punched a woman in the face at the residence. No injuries were reported, and Highet was taken into custody without issue.
Friday, January 20
• At 6:41 p.m. deputies arrested Sergio Sanchez Navarette, 37, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after deputies stopped him for failure to signal a turn near Third and Zumbro streets in Winona. According to the report, Navarette allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests.
Winona Police
Friday, January 13
• At 12:17 p.m. officers received a report of a theft from the 150 block of West Fourth Street. According to the report, a $250 jacket, $100 in cash, and a bag of clothes were reportedly taken from a parked vehicle.
• At 6:09 p.m. officers referred Jayden Michael Jesse, 18, of Winona, to the county attorney’s office on potential charges of felony possession of ammunition and theft after officers received a report of a man shoplifting from Fleet Farm. According to the report, officers made contact with Jesse, who allegedly turned over a box of ammunition and admitted to taking the box. Officers later learned that Jesse was ineligible to possess ammunition based on his prior criminal history.
Saturday, January 14
• At 12:53 a.m. officers arrested Casey Martin Dobbe, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for expired registration near Fourth and Walnut streets. According to the report, Dobbe allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
• At 1:12 a.m. officers arrested David Kiante Munson, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for driving over the centerline and expired registration near Fifth and Johnson streets. According to the report, Munson allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .19 percent.
• At 11:51 a.m. officers took a report of damage to property from the 200 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a construction site manager told officers that it appeared a vehicle drove through a chain link fence around the site.
Monday, January 16
• At 9:36 a.m. officers responded to a burglary report from a business in the 1050 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, an unknown individual allegedly broke open a window to the business and stole a printer. The case is under investigation.
• At 12:07 p.m. officers cited a 16-year-old boy from Winona on potential charges of possession of drug paraphernalia after officers received a report of the teenager vaping at the Winona Senior High School. According to the report, school officials reported to the police that the teen was allegedly found vaping in the school’s bathroom. The teen allegedly admitted that the vape contained THC to the police.
• At 2:46 p.m. officers received a report of theft from the 0 block of Lennox Street. According to the report, someone visiting the residence allegedly made off with a $350 impact drill, a $200 screwdriver set, and a Mickey Mantle baseball card reportedly valued at $1,000. The case is under investigation.
Tuesday, January 17
• At 12:59 a.m. officers arrested Evan Henry Navarro-Katz, 22, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and obstructing the legal process after officers responded to a man allegedly banging on doors at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Washington Street. According to the report, officers found the subject, later identified as Navarro-Katz, sitting on the floor, nodding off in one of the hallways. Officers reportedly attempted to check his welfare, but Navarro-Katz quickly stood up and allegedly threatened to beat the officers. He then allegedly pushed one of the officers and resisted arrest by tensing up. Officers were able to take him into custody and allegedly found brass knuckles on his person. One officer reportedly suffered an injury to their right index finger.
Friday, January 20
• At 10:13 p.m. officers arrested Andrew Thomas Modjeski, 57, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for expired registration. According to the report, Modjeski allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .13 percent.
