Winona County
Wednesday, July 27
• At 9:17 p.m. deputies arrested Andrew Joseph Fink, 43, of St. Charles, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to a two-vehicle accident near the 29000 block of Highway 74. According to the report, Fink allegedly collided with the back of a combine. When deputies made contact with him, he allegedly had an odor of alcohol, red, watery eyes, and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .11 percent. No injuries were reported.
Thursday, July 28
• At 9:18 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a vehicle accident that occurred near Interstate 90 and Center Street in Dakota. According to the report, a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90 entered a ditch and rolled over. The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle reportedly suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Saturday, July 30
• At 3 a.m. deputies arrested Cory Gene Fritzler, 47, of Lansing, Iowa, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for speeding on Interstate 90 near Lewiston. According to the report, Fritzler allegedly had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .15 percent.
Sunday, July 31
• At 11:05 p.m. deputies arrested Dakota Lee Jonsgaard, 18, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled him over for failure to stop near Second and Lafayette streets in Winona. According to the report, Jonsgaard allegedly had droopy eyelids, bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech. Deputies also allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. Charges are pending test results, deputies said.
Winona Police
Monday, July 25
• At 5:21 p.m. officers received a report of damage to property from the 400 block of West Sixth Street. According to the report, a parked Subaru was side-swiped sometime in the evening the day before.
Tuesday. July 26
• At 4:55 p.m. officers arrested Craig Ray Hanville, 49, of Winona, on potential charges of receiving stolen property after officers responded to a bike and vehicle collision near Sixth and Washington streets. According to the report, the bicycle that Hanville was riding was allegedly stolen property. No injuries were reported.
Wednesday, July 27
• At 8:26 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property on the 1700 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, the front, driver-side window of a Buick passenger car was broken out. Nothing was reported stolen. The damage was thought to have happened overnight.
Saturday, July 30
• At 11:03 p.m. officers arrested Casey Margeret Green, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to an accident near Third and Laird streets. According to the report, Green allegedly struck two parked vehicles. Charges are pending test results, according to police.
Sunday, July 31
• At 2:40 a.m. officers arrested David Allen Ciszak, 60, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers pulled him over for failure to signal turns near Main and Mill streets. According to the report, Ciszak allegedly had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
• At 10:53 p.m. officers arrested Gabriella Maria-Angelin Matzke, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and driving after cancellation after officers pulled her over for stopping for a long time at the Third and Chestnut streets intersection. According to the report, Matzke allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol as well as failing field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .16 percent.
