Winona County
Saturday, July 29
• At 8:14 p.m. deputies arrested Donaven Craig Johnson, 20, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving while intoxicated at Huff Street and Riverview Drive. According to the report, Johnson was stopped for speeding and showed signs of intoxication. Johnson had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and admitted to smoking marijuana the day before, according to deputies. A breath test measured Johnson’s blood-alcohol content at .04%. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 11:47 p.m. deputies responded to report an assault outside a bar at the 1100 block of South Main Street in Elba. According to the report, a husband and wife, the reporting party, were outside watching a band play for Whitewater River Fest. The two noticed a roughly 9-year-old girl dancing with people. A man approached the husband and wife and asked why they allegedly took photos of the girl and allegedly punched the husband, according to the report. This case is still under investigation.
Sunday, July 30
• At 3:07 a.m. deputies arrested Feliciano Morales Pepole, 29, of Lewiston, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at County Road 26 and 248 in Altura. According to the report, deputies stopped Pepole after speeding and crossing the centerline. Deputies noted Pepole had an odor of alcohol and bloodshot watery eyes. A breath test measured Pepole’s blood-alcohol content at .08%.
• At 4:01 a.m. deputies arrested Shawn Marie Ball, 59, of Altura, on potential second-degree driving while intoxicated charges at Main Street and County Road 26 in Elba. According to the report, Ball was stopped for driving without headlights and the deputies noted Ball had extremely slurred speech and poor balance. A breath test measured Ball’s blood-alcohol content at .16%.
• At 1:53 p.m. deputies arrested Justin Joseph Plougan, 21, of Utica, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at the 1,300 block of Main Street in Elba. According to the report, deputies stopped Plougan because his vehicle lacked front plates. Plougan allegedly had an odor of alcohol, bloodshot watery eyes, and admitted to drinking earlier, according to deputies. A breath test measured Plougan’s blood-alcohol content at .13%.
• At 8:20 p.m. deputies arrested Brian Anthony Kruger, 49, of Altura, on potential fourth-degree driving while intoxicated charges, driving after revocation, and speeding at Cactus Drive and County Road 12. According to the report, deputies stopped Kruger for speeding, and noted the slight odor of an alcoholic beverage and slurred speech. A breath test measured Kruger’s blood-alcohol content at .12%.
• At 9:47 p.m. deputies cited Tariq Lamont Cleghorn, 24, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., for speeding, careless driving, and no proof of insurance on Interstate 90 at mile marker 267. According to the report, one deputy saw Cleghorn on a white and blue motorcycle as they both traveled east on Interstate 90. The deputy lost sight of Cleghorn as he crested a hill and accelerated to high speeds. The deputy radioed another deputy, and they both attempted to catch up to Cleghorn. The deputies reached Cleghorn after he crashed in the median. Cleghorn sustained no injuries that needed medical attention.
Winona Police
Monday, July 24
• At 10:57 a.m. police responded to a report of a theft from a residence at the 50 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, $900 worth of power tools have gone missing from the reporting party’s garage in the past month.
Saturday, July 29
• At 1:13 a.m. police cited Allyson Grace Nascak, 19, of Winona, for alleged underage drinking and driving at Fourth and Market streets. According to the report, officers stopped Nascak for a stop sign violation and noted Nascak had bloodshot watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test measured Nascak’s blood-alcohol content at .07%, according to police officials.
• At 12:36 p.m. police responded to a delayed report of a theft at the Winona Walmart. On July 18 around 5 p.m. an unknown white man allegedly stole a $90 flashlight, $99 portable speaker, and additional merchandise valued at $598. This case is still under investigation.
Sunday, July 30
• At 12:27 a.m. police responded to a damage property complaint at 10th and Hamilton streets when a 47-year-old Winona man allegedly threw a mug at a vehicle driving by on Hamilton Street leaving a dent on the passenger side door. According to the report, the man claimed the vehicle nearly hit him. According to police officials, the man may possibly be cited for damaged property. This case is still under investigation.
• At 10:19 a.m. police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at the 550 block of East Sixth Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s black Premium BMX-style bike valued at $200 went missing from their yard during the afternoon.
Monday, July 31
• At 3:07 a.m. police arrested Allison Joyce Swiggum, 27, of Utica, on potential driving while intoxicated charges at the 650 block of Winona Street. Officers were called to location on report of a driver slumped over the steering wheel. On arrival, police found Swiggum slumped over the steering wheel with the vehicle’s engine still running and in drive, as well as vomit on the steering wheel and Swiggum. According to the report, Swiggum was awoken and smelled strongly of alcohol, she also had bloodshot watery eyes and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test measured Swiggum’s blood-alcohol content at .13%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.