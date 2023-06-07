Winona County
Saturday, May 27
• At 10:07 a.m. deputies received an assault complaint from a 57-year-old man who said an 82-year-old man pointed a gun at him during a dispute at a residence on County Road 12 east of Ridgeway. The case is under review.
Tuesday, May 30
• At 4 p.m. deputies received a report that a juvenile girl was sexually assaulted in Rollingstone. The case is under investigation.
Wednesday, May 31
• At 11:12 p.m. deputies arrested Francisko Hernandez-Aguirre, 31, of Texas, on potential charges of possession of a stolen vehicle after he deputies responded to a report of a motorist who had run out of gas near Witoka. According to the report, a resident called authorities after Hernandez-Aguirre reportedly came to their door looking for gas, and deputies allegedly found Hernandez-Aguirre was driving a stolen car.
• At 2:06 p.m. a rural Rollingstone resident reported to deputies that a 28-year-old man had gone missing from a Hennepin County detox facility. Deputies shared the missing person report with Hennepin County authorities and a national missing persons database.
Friday, June 2
∙ At 9:31 a.m. deputies with information from Trempealeau County authorities executed a search warrant at a motel in Winona at the 300 block of Pelzer Street and arrested Nicholas Adrian Locklear, 39, of Whitehall, Wis., on potential charges of fifth-degree controlled substance crimes in Winona. Officers allegedly found a pill identified as fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia, according to the report. At the time, Locklear already had an outstanding arrest warrant in Wisconsin.
Saturday, June 3
∙ At 8:58 p.m. deputies arrested Ethan Andrew Tappendorf, 23, of La Crosse, Wis., on potential charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Tappendorf was initially pulled over after crossing the centerline while traveling eastbound on Interstate 90. According to the report, a strong odor of marijuana emanated from the vehicle. When deputies searched the vehicle they allegedly found a total of 33 pounds of marijuana, 163 grams of THC edibles and 200 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Winona Police
Wednesday, May 31
• At 12:07 a.m. officers responded to a report of a fight at a bar in the 500 block of East Seventh Street, where a 39-year-old man said a 40-year-old man punched him in the face, causing minor injury. The case is under investigation.
• At 4:57 p.m. officers received a fraud complaint from the 100 block of Jay Bee Drive where a woman said she got a call from a 507 area code number claiming to be from the Winona County District Court. The fraudster told the woman she had multiple unpaid parking tickets, did not comply with a subpoena, and needed to send them $4,000 in gift cards to resolve those issues, according to police. “Anytime it involves gift cards, it’s a scam,” Winona Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen. “No one in any of these positions would ever tell you to go get gift cards and read them the numbers.”
Friday, June 2
∙ At 10:55 p.m. police arrested Mason James Fairbanks-Hohler, 22, of Winona, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. At the 100 block of West Second Street Fairbanks-Hohler was stopped after crossing the center line and hanging an object from the rearview mirror. According to the police report, Fairbanks-Hohler had bloodshot watery eyes, an odor of marijuana and empty alcohol cans in the vehicle. Allegedly Fairbanks-Hohler admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana earlier that day. Officers allegedly found a joint on his person. Charges are pending blood test results.
Saturday, June 3
∙ At 10:54 p.m. police responded to a domestic assault report at the 850 block of East 12th Street. The reporting party claimed that Dillon Joseph Hale, 34, of Winona, allegedly headbutted them, injuring the bridge of their nose. Police located Hale a few hours later at 1:49 a.m. on June 4 and arrested him on potential charges of domestic assault.
∙ At 11:13 p.m. police arrested Matthew Harley Dais, 40, of Winona, at Fourth and Saint Charles streets on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Dais was initially pulled over for expired registration, according to the report. Police noted Dais’ bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and odor of alcohol. Dais failed field sobriety tests and a breath test measured his blood-alcohol content at .13%.
Sunday, June 4
∙ At 12:16 a.m. police arrested Michael David Hilton, 32, of Winona, on potential charges of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault at the 500 block of West Fourth Street. According to the report, Hilton allegedly entered a home through an unlocked screen door and rummaged through the refrigerator until the reporting party, a 61-year-old man, confronted Hilton. Hilton allegedly grabbed the reporting party by his hair and pushed him back onto the back porch where he fell. Police said Hilton continued to punch the reporting party in the face several times. Officers observed bumps and abrasions on the reporting party. Police caught up to Hilton at another house in the neighborhood as he knocked on a window.
