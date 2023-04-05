Winona County
Friday, March 31
• At 11:27 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a single-vehicle accident on Highway 61 in Rollingstone. According to the report, a northbound passenger car lost control, veered into a ditch, and struck a tree. The driver, a 65-year-old woman from St. Paul, Minn., was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Winona Police
Tuesday, March 28
• At 12:07 a.m. officers arrested Airon Lamar Wiggins, 30, of Winona, on potential charges of first-degree burglary, motor vehicle theft, and violation of a domestic-abuse-no-contact order after officers responded to a disturbance in the 50 block of Links Lane. According to the report, Wiggins allegedly broke down the front door of the residence on Links Lane where he was prohibited from being, yelled derogatory remarks at a woman, and threw things. The woman at the residence reportedly called the police, and Wiggins allegedly took her car keys and drove away from the scene in her vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped Wiggins near Highway 43 and Homer Road.
• At 5:12 a.m. officers arrested Brett John Dennis, 36, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault causing harm and fear after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Center Street. According to the report, a woman told officers that during an argument, Dennis allegedly punched her in the face multiple times and grabbed her wrists. Officers reportedly observed the woman’s face to be red and swollen and took her to the hospital for her injuries. Officers made contact with Dennis, who reportedly denied the incident, and took him into custody.
Saturday, April 1
• At 1:02 a.m. officers arrested Brooke Marie Blaschko, 20, of Montgomery, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding and not using her turn signals on Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Blascko allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .09 percent.
• At 1:38 a.m. officers arrested Terrence Robert Norris, 25, of Rochester Hills, Miss., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for not using a turn signal on Sixth and Wilson streets. According to the report, Norris allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .19 percent.
Sunday, April 2
• At 1:05 a.m. officers arrested Teagan Alexus Wampach, 21, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for driving without taillights near Sixth and Huff streets. According to the report, Wampach allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, and slurred speech, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
• At 1:15 a.m. officers arrested Markeith Steffan Blankenship, 21, Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for not using a turn signal and a broken brake light near Third and Center streets. According to the report, Blankenship allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
