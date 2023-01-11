Winona County
Tuesday, January 3
• At 2:33 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old Stockton girl on potential charges of disorderly conduct after deputies received a report of the teenager allegedly being disruptive during her court hearing via Zoom in Stockton. According to the report, the teenager allegedly pounded on walls, yelled, and screamed during her court hearing.
Wednesday, January 4
• At 7:34 p.m. deputies arrested Thomas Alvin Mueller, 66, of Utica, on potential charges of driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, and test refusal after deputies received a report of a vehicle off the road near Sand Hill Drive and County Road 33 outside of Utica. According to the report, deputies allegedly found Muller passed out behind the steering wheel and he allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. No injuries were reported.
Winona Police
Tuesday, January 3
• At 12:24 p.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle accident near Sixth and South Baker streets. According to the report, an SUV stopping at an intersection slid into a crossing SUV. A passenger in the first SUV was reportedly taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his arm.
Wednesday, January 4
• At 1:35 p.m. officers cited a 17-year-old girl from Winona for disorderly conduct after officers responded to a dispute on the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road. According to the report, the teen allegedly locked a person out of their own household and refused to open the door. When officers made contact with the teen, she allegedly became belligerent and began screaming and yelling, police said.
• At 5:14 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of $1,400 in cash from a residence on the 400 block of South Baker. According to the report, the reporting party alleges that a guest staying over the holidays took the money. The case is under investigation.
Thursday, January 5
• At 1:11 a.m. officers arrested Rylie Grace Gatzke, 22, of Preston, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for sliding through a stop sign and fishtailing at 10th and Huff streets. According to the report, Gatzke allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol as well as failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .17 percent.
• At 10:06 a.m. officers cited Joseph Kenneth Taylor, 44, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft from Menards. According to the report, Taylor allegedly admitted to stealing a $439 security camera.
• At 5:35 p.m. officers received a report of package theft from a residence on the 1500 block of Clubview Road. According to the report, Amazon packages containing snow pants and other miscellaneous items totaling $35 were taken from the residence.
Friday, January 6
• At 10:22 a.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $120 Meridian LGX speaker from 400 block of Mankato Avenue. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:29 p.m. officers assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Highway 61 and Huff Street in Winona. According to the report, a passenger car and an SUV collided at the intersection, causing a 19-year-old passenger in the car to sustain non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, January 7
• At 1:10 a.m. officers arrested Chloe Marie Denzer, 21, of Baraboo, Wis., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped her for speeding and having a burnt-out headlight near Sixth and Kansas streets. According to the report, Denzer allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, and failed field sobriety tests. A breath test reportedly measured her blood alcohol content at .14 percent.
Sunday January 8
• At 2:09 a.m. officers arrested Timothy Daniel Dylan, 50, of Peoria, Ill., on potential charges of driving under the influence and test refusal after officers stopped him for failing to signal a turn and swerving near the 900 block of Bruski Drive. According to the report, Dylan allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, as well as admitted to drinking prior to driving and failed field sobriety tests.
• At 7:10 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run in the 150 block of Johnson Street. According to the report, a parked vehicle was struck in the left-rear side sometime between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The vehicle reportedly had white paint transferred from the striking vehicle. The case is under investigation.
• At 7:58 p.m. officers received a report of a hit and run in the 250 block of West Ninth Street. According to the report, a parked vehicle in a Winona State University parking lot was struck on the front driver side bumper between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The case is under investigation.
• At 8:30 p.m. officers cited Nathaniel James Moritz, 28, of Winona, with obstructing the legal process after officers received a report of an intoxicated person attempting to enter a residence in the 400 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, officers located an allegedly intoxicated Moritz at the residence and attempted to transport him to a detox unit in Rochester, Minn., but he allegedly was belligerent and yelled at officers, and officers tased him on his leg in order to subdue him. Moritz was reportedly taken to the hospital.
