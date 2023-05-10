Winona County
Monday, May 1
• At 11:25 p.m. deputies arrested Jaime Itehua Tecpile, 35, of Lewiston, on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies responded to a separate suspicious person call and saw Tecpile exiting a vehicle at the scene of the call near South First Street in Lewiston. According to the report, Tecpile allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .20 percent.
Tuesday, May 2
• At 9:25 p.m. a resident of Hidden Valley in Minnesota City reported their .380 caliber Bersa semiautomatic pistol was stolen sometime between April 27 and May 1. There was no sign of forced entry at the residence, deputies said.
Thursday, May 5
• At 3:19 a.m. deputies arrested Jenna Lee Lenz-Hansen, 28, of North Mankato, Minn., on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after pulling her over for speeding at Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona. Lenz-Hansen had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol, deputies said. A breath test reportedly measured her blood-alcohol content at .16%.
Sunday, May 7
• At 7:42 p.m. deputies arrested a 17-year-old Minnesota City boy on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for speeding near Broadway and Lafayette Street in Winona. Deputies said the young man’s hands were trembling, he had poor balance, and he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
• At 10:32 p.m. deputies arrested Mitchell Louis Sieffert, 40, of Cochrane, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after stopping her for crossing the centerline at Broadway and Vine Streets in Winona. Deputies said he allegedly admitted to drinking and had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech. A breath test reportedly measured his blood-alcohol content at .16%.
Winona Police
Tuesday, May 2
• At 2:45 a.m. officers arrested Ernest Marquis Cummings Jr., 35, of Winona, on potential charges of driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers stopped him for swerving and almost hitting parked cars near Sixth and Gould streets. According to the report, Cummings allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests. While searching his person, officers allegedly located on his person a small plastic baggie with 3.5 grams of a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine, and three pills that field tested positive for methamphetamine in his vehicle. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .11 percent.
Wednesday, May 3
• At 3:37 p.m. officers received a theft complaint from the 200 block of East Eighth Street in Winona, where the reporting party said their caramel brown Trek commuter bike had gone missing from their garage.
• At 5:57 p.m. officers responded to a damage to property complaint from the 500 block of East Broadway where a BB gun was fired through the rear window of a residence sometime earlier that day.
Sunday, May 7
• At 2:01 a.m. officers arrested Kadyen Breanne Koetter, 19, of Lewiston on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after receiving reports of a driver striking a pole in Buffalo County. Officers found Koetter in a vehicle matching the description pulled over on Highway 43 near the interstate bridge with his hazard lights on. Officers said he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .17%.
• At 6:08 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from a resident of the 1150 block of West Sixth Street, who said sometime overnight three tires on one of their vehicles and two on another had been slashed.
• At 3:18 a.m. officers received a report of the sexual assault of a juvenile. A teenage girl and her mother reported that a man the girl is acquainted with forced her to have sex at a residence in Winona earlier that night. Police officials said they believe it is an isolated incident without a risk to the general public, and the case is under investigation.
