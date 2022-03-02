Winona County
February 24
• At 10:18 p.m. deputies arrested Nathan John Pollock, 42, of Winona, on potential charges of fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after stopping him for a stop sign violation at Second and Main streets in Winona. A breath test measured Pollock’s blood alcohol content at .13 percent, according to the report.
February 26
• At 7:06 p.m. deputies arrested Christopher Thomas Florek, 26, of St. Charles, on potential charges of domestic assault and threats of violence after responding to a domestic disturbance on County Road 23.
February 27
• At 8:37 p.m. deputies arrested Addison BP Sumptner Adams, 62, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping Adams for speeding on Riverview Drive. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.
Winona Police
February 22
• At 11:08 a.m. officers received a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a Honda van in an alley on the 100 block of East Second Street sometime between Feb. 17-22.
February 23
• At 11:21 a.m. officers received a fraud complaint from an individual who lost $100 in a gift card scam on Facebook.
February 24
• At 3:49 p.m. officers received a report of a HP laptop stolen from an unlocked vehicle near the 1400 block of West Service Drive.
February 25
• At 2:27 p.m. officers received a report of $2,443 in power tools stolen from Fleet Farm. Officers have identified a suspect and are investigating.
• At 3:17 p.m. officers received a report of a white Kia Optima with a Minnesota license plate number of 916 UTL stolen from ABRA Auto Body. Earlier the business had reported damage to a key dropbox, and police believe this may be how suspects stole the vehicle.
• At 11:45 p.m. officers arrested Andrew Jacob Bowers, 41, of Winona, on potential charges of domestic assault after a woman, who suffered a facial laceration near the 250 block of Lafayette Street, reported being hit by Bowers, according to police.
February 26
• At 2:24 a.m. officers arrested Justice Philip Keefauber, 26, of Winona, on potential charges of driving while intoxicated after stopping him for speeding at Fourth and Main streets. A breath test measured his blood alcohol content at .22 percent, according to the report.
• At 3:41 p.m. officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident. A Hyundai vehicle was reportedly struck and damaged while parked on the 200 block of West Mark Street.
• At 6:33 p.m. officers received a report of $352 in groceries being stolen from Hy-Vee at approximately 6:23 p.m. The case is under investigation.
February 27
• At 9:25 p.m. officers received a report of an assault from an individual who reported being attacked by at least three men they did not know at Third and Walnut streets at 1:30-2 a.m. that morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.