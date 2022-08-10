Winona County
Thursday, August 4
• At 9:07 a.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a motorcycle accident that occurred on Interstate 90 outside of St. Charles. According to the report, the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a ditch. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Saturday, August 6
• At 12:17 p.m. deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a motorcycle accident that occurred on Interstate 90 in New Hartford Township. According to the report, the motorcycle entered the median and ejected the two riders. The two riders were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Winona Police
Monday, August 1
• At 8 a.m. officers received a report of damage to property from City Parking Lot 2. According to the report, an unknown party allegedly broke the $300 passenger window of a Ford SUV and stole less than $1 in loose change. The incident is thought to have occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday morning.
• At 4:29 p.m. officers cited Daniel Wallace Bjorkstrand, 33, of Rochester, Minn., on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of theft from Fleet Farm. According to the report, Bjorkstrand allegedly attempted to steal a $99 power drill from the store.
Tuesday, August 2
• At 1:49 a.m. officers received a report of a hit and run from the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the report, the reporting party’s blue Jeep was allegedly hit by a Chevy SUV sometime overnight.
• At 4:10 p.m. officers arrested Leslie Loraine Boerst, 70, of Winona, on potential charges of suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance after officers responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a house on the 500 block of Kerry Drive. According to the report, Boerst allegedly had droopy eyelids, slurred speech, and poor balance. Charges are pending test results and no injuries were reported.
Wednesday, August 3
• At 6:36 p.m. officers cited Kylie Noel Chandler, 24, of Winona, on potential charges of theft after officers received a report of alleged attempted theft of $450 of household items from Walmart.
• At 9:47 p.m. officers arrested David Wayne Mierau, 49, of Eastsound, Wash., on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers responded to an accident at the Holiday Inn Express. According to the report, Mierau allegedly struck a parked motorcycle and had poor dexterity, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol on his person. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .33 percent.
Friday, August 5
• At 10:12 a.m. officers arrested Leandro Balderas, 27, of Edinburg, Texas, on potential charges of driving under the influence after officers stopped him for speeding near 12th and Center streets. According to the report, Balderas allegedly has bloodshot, watery eyes, and an odor of alcohol. Charges are pending test results.
• At 9:03 p.m. officers received a report of the theft of a $2,000 Diamondback bike from Midtown Foods. According to the report, the bike was left unlocked outside of the store and was gone when the reporting party came back. The case is under investigation.
Sunday, August 7
• At 2:24 p.m. officers arrested Marshawn Devon Leverston, 21, of Winona, on potential charges of simple robbery and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a disturbance call on the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the report, Leverston allegedly punched a victim in the face, took their wallet, and then left the scene on foot. Officers located Leverston and a backpack that he had allegedly tried to get rid of and found approximately 238 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for marijuana in the backpack, police said.
